Dubbed one of the largest professional AI conferences in the Middle East, the event will explore the future of computer vision and machine learning, in line with the UAE’s strategy to establish Dubai as the AI capital of the world.

The summit is also hosting the Generative Interior Design Challenge, which invites developers to utilize generative models to reimagine interior spaces, offering a total of $15,000 in cash prizes to the winners.

Dubai – The 2024 edition of the “Machines Can See” summit, one of the largest professional Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Computer Vision (CV) summits in the Middle East in collaboration with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications office will seek to facilitate meaningful discussions and share insights and trends in generative AI, computer vision, investment, and education.

The Machines Can See Summit 2024, hosted at Dubai Museum of the Future on April 17, 2024, will showcase a diverse agenda through two parallel tracks: scientific and business. In the scientific track, renowned researchers will delve into the latest advancements in image generation and recognition, and machine learning, providing insights into cutting-edge developments shaping the future of AI. Meanwhile, the business track will explore practical applications of AI across various industries, showing use cases aimed at streamlining business operations and enhancing urban living.

Saqr Bin Ghalib, Executive Director of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications office, affirmed that the UAE represents a global hub for fostering initiatives aimed at developing artificial intelligence. It is the most suitable destination for organizing and hosting future dialogues and provides an ideal environment for attracting the best minds in advanced technology and artificial intelligence fields to shape the future of this sector, enhancing its leadership and global competitiveness.

Saqr Bin Ghalib stated that hosting the "Machines Can See" Summit in its second edition reflects the great success of its first edition, which was organized last year in collaboration with leading global technology companies and academic institutions. It represented an important opportunity for experts and specialists to envision the future of artificial intelligence.

Commenting on the summit, Mr. Alexander Khanin, CEO and Founder of Polynome Events FZE, the official organizer of “Machines Can See” said, "Building upon our past successes, Dubai's prominence in pioneering AI research, and the global momentum of AI, Machines Can See is aligned with the UAE’s strategy to establish Dubai as the AI capital of the world."

The summit showcases 12 groundbreaking keynotes from luminaries such as Ali Farhadi, CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Professor at the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington, Andrew Jackson, EVP, Chief AI Officer at Core42, Yaser Sheikh, Vice President of Meta Reality Labs in Pittsburgh, Alon Halevy, Senior Principal Applied Scientist at AWS, Luc Julia, Chief Scientific Officer at Renault Group, co-creator of Siri, Heather Domin, Global Leader for Responsible AI Initiatives at IBM, World Economic Forum Fellow, Merouane Debbah, Senior AI Advisor at TII, Nicu Sebe, Professor at the University of Trento, Professor Fahad Khan, Deputy Department Chair of Computer Vision and Professor at MBZUAI, among others.

Moreover, 15 outstanding startups will showcase disruptive innovations in the field such as healthcare, retail, tourism, and more. The summit will also be attended by contributors to cutting-edge academic posters (representations of academic research). With an attendance of over 2,000 researchers and innovators in AI, computer vision, and machine learning, the summit will ensure a curated audience of experts and enthusiasts in relevant fields.

The summit will be supported by leading innovative companies: NVIDIA, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), AI71, Core42, Intema, Dubai Business Events (DBE), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and Emirates.

Machines Can See is an exclusive event tailored for industry professionals, offering a platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange with 5000 industry leaders. Select sessions will be broadcast online, allowing a wider audience to engage with the discussions and insights shared during the summit.

