Abu Dhabi-UAE – The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an hosted a ‘Join The Conversation’ panel session to discuss the theme of the 7th cohort of the Ma'an Social Incubator (MSI) ‘Entrepreneurship for Social Good’.

Drawing the participation of community members, innovators, social entrepreneurs and start-up companies in the social support sector, the expert-led session focused on the role of innovation and sustainable solutions in tackling social challenges in view of Green Cities, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Transport.

The session aimed to motivate and inspire community members, entrepreneurs, social startups, and the most innovative social institutions in the fields of Green Cities, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Transport to present their innovative ideas and projects to MSI’s 7th cohort.

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, said: “The ‘Join The Conversation’ sessions offer an open platform to Ma’an’s partners, community members and entrepreneurs with promising ideas to turn them into successful startups with a positive impact on society. This latest session provided entrepreneurs in the field of environmental sustainability with a broader understanding of the 7th cohort’s unique requirements.”

Convening experts and specialists from prominent organisations including the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), Integrated Transport Center (ITC), and Emirates Driving Company (EDC), the session examined the trends and expectations from entrepreneurs who wish to participate in the 7th cohort. It outlined the strategies of the Abu Dhabi Government in the areas of Green Cities, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Transport as well as the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 of the United Nations that focuses on sustainable cities and communities.

The session also highlighted the role of enterprises in supporting and enabling social entrepreneurship and innovation, the challenges related to Green Cities, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Transport, the opportunities for shaping Abu Dhabi’s future of environmental, social, and economic sustainability landscape, and how to deliver a positive impact on the areas targeted by the 7th cohort.

Humaid Kanji, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, said: "This session helps us gain a better perspective on how to tackle the most pressing social priorities of Abu Dhabi, especially those related to the sustainability of cities, circular economy, and the development of effective tools and programmes to achieve our social priorities through creativity and innovation".

Ahmed Al Shaibani, Head of Comprehensive Transportation Planning at Integrated Transport Center (ITC), said: "Through participating in this session along with like-minded entities from the government, private and third sectors, ITC aims to work with Ma’an to deliver a profound social impact on sustainable transport sector. Our goal is to transform the future of social work through the development of solutions that keep pace with the evolving social changes.”

Mustafa Mohsen, Customer Happiness Manager at Emirates Driving Company (EDC), said: “The ideas presented to this session will stimulate discussions on how community members and social entrepreneurs can work together to transform their ideas into programs and initiatives that enhance the sustainability of transportation in Abu Dhabi Emirate. Through our collaboration with Ma’an, we aim to ensure the best support possible to such initiatives.”

During the session, participants proposed creative solutions to support emerging social enterprises in line with Abu Dhabi's vision emphasising Green Cities, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Transport to create sustainable cities and societies.

The deadline for submitting applications for 7th cohort of MSI is Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The launch of the 7th cohort is in partnership with the Making Prosperity initiative, an impact initiative that runs the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Maker Challenge – an open-innovation platform that aims to solve real-world challenges affecting people's lives in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The 7th cohort is launched as part of the ‘Decade of Action Challenge’, a 10-year initiative by Making Prosperity and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) that seeks to promote sustainable and inclusive urban development through innovative solutions, partnerships, and transformative ideas. The 7th cohort will present the Challenge Question to the global start-up community to source technological and innovative solutions via submissions on the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Maker Challenge open innovation platform.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate. Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

The Authority has launched several pioneering programmes through its five pillars of work - Social Impact Bonds, Social Incubator and Accelerator programme, Social Investment Fund, Community Engagement and Outreach Management to deliver solutions and make life-changing differences for Abu Dhabi residents. To this end, Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering. Ma’an is a ‘Ghadan 21’ accelerator programme initiative, supporting Abu Dhabi to become one of the best places in the world to invest, live, work and visit.

