The Abu Dhabi-based global health champion returns as Foundational Partner during ADGHW, bringing together global health experts and speakers to unleash the power of business, people and partnerships

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, will return as Foundational Partner at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025 for the second consecutive year.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and hosted by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the second edition of ADGHW will take place from 15 to 17 April at ADNEC. Centered around the compelling theme, “Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being,” this year’s edition will bring together global leaders, experts and pioneers across healthcare, science and technology.

This year, M42 will once again join forces with the Longevity Forum to bring a distinguished lineup of global health visionaries and leading tech experts to its stage. Building on this year’s theme of ADGHW, M42 will explore the three dimensions of health: (1) M42 and its ambitions; (2) the individual, owning their health; and, (3) the collective, uniting government, business and people, for the common good.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said:

“At M42, we believe that the future of health is powered by collaboration. By empowering individuals to take ownership of their health and forming strategic partnerships across disciplines, sectors and borders, we are not just responding to the needs of today, we're shaping a healthier tomorrow. As Foundational Partner of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025, we are proud to convene the world’s global players and brightest minds to spark dialogue, drive innovation and influence meaningful change in global health.”



Day one on the M42 stand will explore the theme ‘The Future of Health – Shaping Tomorrow, Today’ with speakers such as:

Jim Mellon, Co-founder and Deputy Chairman of Juvenescence and Founder of the Longevity Forum

Elena Bonfiglioli, Global Business Leader for HLS of Microsoft

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Dr. Mohammad Albanna, Founder and CEO of Humabiologics

Dr Khaldoon Kiylani, CEO of Incube

Dr David Bearss, CEO of Halia Theraperutics

On day two, Dr. James Mault, Founder and CEO of BioIntellisense, Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Health Life Sciences, DoH, Dr. Megan Rossi, The Gut Doctor, and Matt Roberts, UK Fitness and HealthSpan Leader, Founder of Evolution Clubs and Columnist at Telegraph, amongst others, will engage in conversation around the theme ‘Your Health, Your Future’.



The last day of ADGHW 2025 will focus on ‘Health Without Borders – A Global Responsibility’ and will see Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Deputy CEO of the Global Institute for Disease Elimination, Peter Ohnemus, Founder, Decadoo, Heman Bekele, a 15-year-old innovator and researcher, and Kent Rogers, CEO, EveryONE Medicine, amongst others, share their perspectives on driving global change.

Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into global best practices and witness firsthand M42's groundbreaking partnerships, innovations and developments that spotlight its multi-faceted approach to plugging local and global health gaps and delivering a positive impact on people’s lives.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi which aims to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, and bring together researchers, policymakers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life-science ecosystem.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW)

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

ADGHW 2025 offers complimentary visitor passes that grant access to the event’s Start Up Zone, live stage sessions and exhibition hall featuring 150 global leaders in health. For more information, visit www.adghw.com.