Dubai, UAE - M2L Concepts, a leader in entertainment, leisure and technology, is hosting the Winter District, a festive market and entertainment extravaganza set to captivate the heart of Dubai, in collaboration with Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Scheduled to take place from 14 December 2023 to 5 January 2024, from 2:00 pm to 2:00 am every day, the event is poised to be an unforgettable experience. Hosted at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Museum of the Future, the Winter District promises an enchanting festive season for all. Entry to the event is free, with some activities carrying a fee, ensuring that the spirit of the season is accessible to everyone.

The Winter District will feature an array of activities and experiences that cater to all age groups. From Christmas Trees to a snow fight zone, the festival is designed to capture the essence of winter joy. The stage will come alive with live music, complemented by a variety of food and beverage options and retail vendors. A special area will be set aside for entertainment for kids, including a Snow Play Area, opportunities to Meet & Greet Santa, a Carousel, and a Ball Pit, ensuring that the little ones have their share of festive fun.

Adding to the festivities, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, known for its luxurious ambience, will host extraordinary Christmas and New Year's Eve experiences. The Winter District marks the first-ever such event at this location, promising a market that offers gourmet food and drink options, handmade crafts, artisanal gifts, and a plethora of activities including carnival games, a giant advent calendar, and a unique Chocolate Bar.

Thomas Gateff, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at M2L Concepts expressed excitement about this new venture, stating, "After the resounding success of previous events like the Ramadan Majlis and the FIFA World Cup activities, which together welcomed over 40,000 visitors, M2L Concepts will recreate that magic at the same iconic location. We pride ourselves in creating memorable experiences for all who come to visit our events. We are confident that the Winter District will be another milestone in our journey, bringing joy and festive cheer to Dubai."

The event is curated to transform the Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace into a winter wonderland, complete with a huge Christmas tree, gigantic snowmen, and festive lights, providing perfect 'gram-worthy moments against the views of the Museum of the Future. To keep visitors warm and satisfied, a selection of food trucks will be offering delicious bites and sips.

As excitement builds, more details about the Winter District are set to be announced in the coming weeks. M2L Concepts, known for its innovative approach to temporary activations, is dedicated to crafting unique and impactful experiences, and the Winter District is poised to be a highlight of Dubai's festive season.

For more information on M2L Concepts’ Winter District activities and amenities, visit www.winterdistrict.com, contact hello@winterdistrict.com, call +972 4 370 8909 or +971 50 971 6258.

For more information about M2L Concepts, visit www.m2lconcepts.com.



About M2L Concepts

M2L Concepts by Ayana Holding focuses on interactive leisure and entertainment by creating inspiring experiences and developing iconic spaces. M2L Market is part of M2L Concepts’ temporary activations project, crafting unique and impactful experiences and activations designed to build brand advocacy and customer loyalty.