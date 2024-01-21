Muscat – Lulu Hypermarkets retail chain inaugurated the first ‘Lulu Let’s Grill’ weekend event that took place near the outlet at Bousher. The all-evening BBQ extravaganza is a platform for Omani chefs to step into the limelight and grill-up some of the favourite local recipes.

The first ‘Let’s Grill’ event took place on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 January and was inaugurated by Ali Khalfan Said Alhasani, Member of the Shura Council – Representative of Bousher State.

“The event is a celebration of Omani culinary standards and a testament to the vibrant flavours that our local SMEs bring to the table,” said Mr Ananth AV, Director, LuLu Hypermarkets Oman. “At Lulu, we believe in nurturing and promoting Omani talent. Our BBQ challenge in particular is designed to highlight the incredible talent within Oman. By providing a platform for these passionate individuals, we aim to not only tantalize taste buds but also bolster the growth of SMEs in Oman.”

The entire event is designed around wholesome family fun with interactive entertainment, stage performances and loads of giveaways, besides a delicious variety of food for all. A highlight of the first event was live performances by talented Omani dance troupe – Legend Crew. Another special milestone was the creation of the longest pizza in Oman that delighted onlookers. The culinary adventure will continue for the whole family as a series of events in different locations, taking advantage of the salubrious outdoor weather in Oman.

Mr Shabeer KA, Regional Director, Lulu Hypermarkets remarked, “We view the event from a larger perspective than a great evening outdoors, with food and entertainment. It is a celebration of cultural diversity, entrepreneurship and the rich tapestry of flavours.”

“To ensure wider participation, we are taking ‘Let’s Grill’ nationwide to other prominent Lulu Hypermarket locations as well,” he continued. “Lulu Mall of Muscat followed by Lulu Al Amerat in the capital area; with plans for the interior regions subsequently.”

“We hope the event will be an inspiration and a launchpad for passionate, enterprising Omani chefs and culinary enthusiasts,” he concluded.