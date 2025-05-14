DUBAI, UAE: Mr. Yousuf Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels, the first Biofuels factory in the Middle East, participated as a key speaker at the Low Carbon Fuels MENA Summit, which took place from 13 to 14 May 2025 at the Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers in Dubai, UAE. Organized by CMT, the summit focused on the critical theme of "MENA—Global Supply Hub Potential: Market, Technology & Economic Opportunities."

Mr. Lootah delivered a presentation titled "Availability / Sustainability of Feedstocks Supply for Low Carbon Fuels Production in the Middle East." And delved into crucial aspects concerning feedstocks for low-carbon fuel production.

He covered the feedstocks / UCO market outlook, highlighting how Used Cooking Oil (UCO), previously seen as a waste stream, is now recognised as a strategically significant feedstock for producing low-carbon biofuels like biodiesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This recognition is driving the region's low-carbon fuel ambitions and supporting its potential to position MENA as a key global player.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) used cooking oil market currently holds a valuation of $349.46 million in 2024, with projections rising to $364.07 million in 2025 and reaching $503.91 million by the end of the forecast period in 2033, reflecting a steady 4.15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Key drivers for this market growth were highlighted, including the surging global market for sustainable fuels, the economic advantage UCO offers with 60-80% cost savings compared to virgin vegetable oils for biodiesel production, the rapid growth of the HORECA sector across MENA generating increasing UCO volumes, strategic government initiatives like UAE Net Zero 2050 and Saudi Vision 2030, and increasing public consciousness regarding environmental awareness.

Mr. Lootah also addressed the bottlenecks and challenges currently faced in feedstock supply. These challenges include underdeveloped collection infrastructure, with collection rates in the UAE remaining relatively low (<50%), logistical complexities stemming from scattered sources and transportation costs, evolving regulatory frameworks that may lack clear mandates and enforcement, variability in UCO quality necessitating robust pre-treatment, and insufficient market awareness among potential UCO generators.

Mr. Lootah focused on unlocking household UCO potential, identifying it as an untapped reservoir. While collecting from individual households is logistically complex and costly, it represents significant volumes generated daily. Solutions discussed may include implementing designated collection points, leveraging technology such as Smart Apps (with Lootah Biofuels pioneering home collection services), and launching essential awareness campaigns to educate households on proper disposal. Scalability in household collection requires dense and accessible networks, potentially leveraging technology and integrating with existing waste management systems, supported by effective incentive structures which could include financial rewards (like Lootah's app), convenience (home pickup, accessible drop-offs), and environmental awareness.

MENA is at a crucial juncture in its energy transition, actively pursuing economic diversification and addressing global decarbonisation mandates. Enhancing feedstock availability and sustainability, particularly through leveraging UCO, is crucial for positioning the region as a significant player in the bio-economy and contributing to a sustainable future.

Lootah Biofuels is a leading sustainable fuel producer based in the UAE and the first Biofuels factory launched in the Middle East back in 2010. The company produces over 6 million litres of biofuel annually, utilising feedstocks such as Used Cooking Oil. Operating three production plants and seven biofuel filling stations within the UAE, Lootah Biofuels is also engaged in UCO collection and exports its products internationally to markets including the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, and India.

