NVIDIA hosted the third edition of its creative design competition, NVIDIA Studio Nights, in Riyadh in partnership with ASUS ProArt. Celebrating local talent, the event recognized five winners, each excelling in a distinct creative category using GeForce RTX devices and the NVIDIA Studio platform.

NVIDIA Studio Nights had five categories for the community to compete in: Photography, NVIDIA Canvas Art, CGI, Videography, and Architecture design.

This year, Ali Al Bader won the Canvas competition, Osama Jabarti for Photography, Odday Issa in Videography, Ramzy Abdullah in CGI, and the winner of the Architecture competition was Albara Al Kaltham.

All winners received a brand-new ASUS ProArt device that leverages the power of NVIDIA RTX GPUs. This will further enable creators to convert their creative ideas into real work and accelerate their workflow, from digital art using NVIDIA Canvas, to NVIDIA Studio Driver which helps all creators apps to present the best experience possible in the world of design, video editing, and CGI.

Attendees had the opportunity to use NVIDIA GeForce RTX devices including ASUS ProArt. They experienced the creative power of the NVIDIA Studio platform with its different exclusive applications such as NVIDIA Canvas, Omniverse, and Broadcast.

Esteqlal AlHumaidi, Regional Community and PR Manager at NVIDIA MENA said, “Today, we witnessed creative works by artists harnessing the power of the NVIDIA Studio platform and RTX GPUs. The creativity showcased was stunning, and we look forward to hosting more events where local creators, artists, and the community can come together to collaborate and celebrate technological advancements.”