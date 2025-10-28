Cairo, Egypt – LG Electronics and TAM Gallery hosted an exclusive event named “The Next Gallery By LG AI” in District 5, transforming the gallery into a dynamic space where premium display technology supports the burgeoning field of digital and AI-driven artistry. Under the event’s slogan, “Innovation Meets Art,” this strategic collaboration marks a decisive move by LG to reinforce its commitment to Egypt’s cultural scene by enabling new forms of creative expression.

The exclusive showcase highlighted the fusion of LG’s advanced display capabilities with contemporary art. The centerpiece of this artistic convergence was LG’s next-generation line of OLED and QNED TVs, featuring a new 100-inch model. These large-scale screens are positioned as the ultimate modern canvas, providing the perfect black, infinite contrast, and professional-grade color accuracy necessary to render complex digital and AI-generated masterpieces authentically.

Moreover, attendees, including media representatives, artists, and key clients, were given a firsthand look at how LG’s AI-enhanced picture technology serves creative professionals. That said, attendees expressed amusement at the art displayed on LG’s screens. Also, event visitors had the chance to interact directly with the AI featured in the 100-inch LG model in the “AI Room.”

“Our collaboration with TAM Gallery is more than a product showcase; it’s a dedication to the creative community of Egypt,” said Billy Kim, Managing Director of LG Egypt. “The LG display is the canvas of the future. By merging our core values of technology and innovation with the passion of the art world, we are ensuring that artists have the unparalleled tools they need to bring their most ambitious, AI-driven visions to life.”

The launch event successfully strengthened LG’s relationship with the cultural sector, driving awareness of the possibilities that arise when cutting-edge hardware is dedicated to artistic excellence. This event underscores LG’s role as a leader in premium technology and as a vital partner in advancing the region's cultural and artistic landscape.

By defining the display as the definitive Digital Canvas, LG and TAM Gallery are setting a new standard for how art is created, exhibited, and experienced, reaffirming LG’s leadership at the intersection of innovation and culture.