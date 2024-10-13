Alison Lee and Patty Tavatanakit will compete in the Aramco Team Series finale in Riyadh from October 31 to November 2, 2024

Lee returns as defending champion after her 2023 win; Tavatanakit seeks to build on her victory from earlier this year

The event wraps up the 2024 Aramco Team Series presented by PIF

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Best friends and former Saudi champions Alison Lee and Patty Tavatanakit are set to go head-to-head as this season’s Aramco Team Series presented by PIF organized by Golf Saudi draws to an exciting close at Riyadh Golf Club.

American Lee, who represented Team USA in the 2024 Solheim Cup, returns to the star-studded event from October 31 to November 2 as defending individual champion. This follows her record-breaking triumph in 2023 in Riyadh, which was sealed when she carded a final-round 65 to finish 29-under-par, setting a new 54-hole scoring record on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

"Winning in Riyadh last year was a career highlight for me. The energy and support was incredible, and I felt like everything came together perfectly on the course, " she said.

“I’m looking forward to bringing that same energy and focus to this year’s event as it’s always special to return to a place where you’ve had such a memorable win. I’m excited to see what this year has in store.”

Tavatanakit with her first win since 2021 earlier this year in Saudi Arabia’s capital

Thai golfer Tavatanakit, the World No. 22, also has a strong connection to Riyadh, having won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF on the same course earlier this year. That victory was her first since 2021, and she now returns with confidence, eager to replicate her success.

“Lifting that trophy earlier this year in Riyadh was a huge boost for me and a very emotional win,” said Tavatanakit. “It felt like a turning point in my career and gave me the confidence to win another title straight off the back of it.”

“Coming back to the same course is something I’m really excited about and I’m ready for the challenge.”

Organized by Golf Saudi, the five events on the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF add an annual $5 million USD in prize money to the LET, taking its innovative team format to four continents across the year.

The Series brings together teams of three professionals and one amateur, creating one of the most exciting event formats in world golf, for players and fans alike. Stops in Tampa, South Korea, London, and Shenzhen have crowned international winners including Ireland’s Leona Maguire, Korean Hyo-Joo Kim, and Alexandra Fosterling of Germany already this year, ahead of the tournament arriving back in the Saudi capital.

The tournament’s return to Saudi Arabia reflects Golf Saudi and the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF's commitment to bringing world-class golf to the Kingdom. Their goal is to inspire more Saudis to take up the sport, while also making a lasting impact through ongoing efforts to elevate grassroots golf.

Buy your tickets now to witness the world’s best golfers compete in Riyadh, as the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF concludes for 2024.

About the Aramco Team Series Events

The Aramco Team Series events are both unique and historic and epitomize Aramco’s status as one of the most committed investors in female golf today. The investment by Aramco as the headline sponsor makes them one of the biggest backers of the women’s game. The five Aramco Team Series events are a significant step forward for women’s sports and follow the hugely successful Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF and Saudi Ladies Team International.

The Aramco Team Series is the first team event series of its kind on any professional tour. Taking place across three continents, the tournaments will see the world’s best players team up with amateur golfers to compete for $1 million in prize funds. Using a unique draft system, team captains will pick one pro teammate, before being allocated a third via a random draw. Completing each team will be one amateur golfer. As well as competing for the team trophy, the professionals will also vie for an individual title, offering Rolex Rankings and Solheim Cup ranking points, and will be part of the LET Order of Merit Rankings.

This is the only event in world golf where an amateur contributes to the final result in the main team competition. Prize money for the winning team is split between its three professional members.

About Golf Saudi

Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practices to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. Combined with grass roots training and education programs that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development program that transforms the golfing landscape.

About Saudi Golf Federation

The Saudi Golf Federation is dedicated to promoting and sponsoring the sport of golf, aligning with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. With its headquarters in Riyadh, the federation actively develops organizational and educational strategies to encourage Saudi nationals’ involvement in golf, demonstrating its commitment to fostering the sport's growth and expanding its participant base across the country.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. http://www.aramco.com/

About the Ladies European Tour

The LET inspires women and girls to pursue their passion and realise their potential through the game of golf.

At our core, we aim to build and deliver an extensive competitive schedule of events to enable our strong, energetic, proud and confident players to compete at the highest level, pursue their dreams and lead by example.

Our diverse and multicultural membership of 402 professional golfers represents as many as 43 countries. We are a global tour with roots in Europe. We aim to entertain and excite, but also to enhance health and quality of life, as a responsible, committed and respectful partner.

Inspiring – our players are inspiring role models to follow and encourage others to pursue their own dreams.

Passionate – we are driven by a passion to perform to our full potential and get better every day. It’s not just about the money or the glory, but a true love for the game.

Committed – we are fiercely committed to continuous improvement and recognise the grit that it takes to achieve long-term goals.

2024 marks the 46th season since the professional tour was founded in November 1978. This year’s schedule includes 31 events in 20 different countries and a prize fund of at least €34 million.