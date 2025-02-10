Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), the leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, is a Support Partner at the 12th World Governments Summit 2025, set to take place in Dubai from February 11 to 13, 2025 under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

This mega event which brings together over 6000 participants annually includes global leaders, international experts, and decision-makers. DTC is participating as a Support Partner for the first time since listed as a public joint stock company. As a leader in innovative transportation solutions for major global events, DTC is committed to delivering seamless, flexible, and luxurious travel experiences. To ensure exceptional service for participants, DTC will provide a premium fleet of luxury limousines and fully equipped buses, guaranteeing smooth, efficient, and comfortable transportation to and from the venue as it has done in the previous editions of the summit.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi, will participate in the Future of Mobility Roundtable. With the mobility industry poised to redefine transportation, this roundtable will convene visionary leaders, innovators, and policy experts to explore how transformative technologies can reshape the future of mobility.

The discussion will highlight key trends, including the rise of autonomous vehicles, the electrification of transport, and the integration of generative AI and software in vehicle systems. It will also delve into the critical role of public and private stakeholders in shaping a future that balances innovation, regulation, and sustainability. By fostering dialogue among key players, this roundtable aims to lay the groundwork for collaborative solutions that will propel the global mobility ecosystem forward.

About Dubai Taxi

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has transitioned into a public shareholding company under Law No. 21 of 2023. As a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, DTC operates a fleet of over 9000 vehicles, including more than 6000 taxis and 17,500 drivers.

Founded in 1994, DTC initially focused on taxi operations but has since expanded to offer a diverse range of integrated mobility solutions across four primary business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses, and delivery services via delivery bikes.

