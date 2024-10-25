Dubai, UAE: As international schools and student populations continue to grow in the GCC now reaching 1,653 schools (a 6.5% increase from 2023) and serving 1,712,894 students (an 8.4% rise from last year) the region faces evolving and unique demands. Schools are increasingly focusing on streamlining logistical and operational processes to support the needs of this expanding student base. GESS Dubai 2024, the largest gathering of educational supplies and solutions in the region, aims to address these challenges by bringing together a diverse array of exhibitors and thought leaders from November 12 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, offering a global platform for exploring transformative solutions for the future of education.

Navigating the Resourcing Maze in a Growing Education Sector

According to ISC Research, a survey of 55 respondents from 41 countries identified a few challenges in school procurement processes, with customs delays cited by 69% of schools as the primary issue. Regions like Saudi Arabia face additional hurdles, such as extreme temperatures damaging imported goods and high customs duties complicating procurement. In Qatar, lengthy government approval processes for textbooks can also cause further delays. Consequently, many schools in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman have adjusted their procurement timelines, often placing orders up to five months in advance. Balancing local (60%) and international (40%) procurement, schools rely on cost-effective consolidators to navigate these supply chain challenges.

As schools face logistical and operational challenges, exhibitors at GESS Dubai 2024 are stepping up to provide accessible solutions. From overcoming delays in resource delivery to addressing the shortage of skilled labor for maintaining advanced technologies, they are bringing products and services designed to streamline operations. Exhibitors at GESS Dubai 2024, like VS Furniture Middle East FZC and Spaceforme, will showcase adaptable furniture designed to meet modern learning needs.

EdTech solutions are becoming critical for closing learning gaps. Companies such as Al Khayyat Investments, showcasing NeuroTrackerX, and HP Gaming Garage with their game-based learning tools, are expected to make a significant impact on how schools enhance digital literacy. Other companies like Kinderpedia, Edpuzzle, PowerSchool, and Casio Middle East and Africa will demonstrate how their platforms streamline communication between students, teachers, and parents, providing seamless learning experiences.

A Global Stage for Educational Innovation: New Additions to GESS Dubai 2024



This year’s GESS Dubai is more diverse and innovative than ever before, with over 300 brands from 30+ countries and the largest startup pavilion in the event’s history. Some exciting newcomers include Tutello, Raw Movement, Taskbase, and Therapix, presenting cutting-edge educational technologies. For the first time, Gaming@GESS is also being introduced, with HP Gaming Garage as the Founding Sponsor and Endless Studios showcasing gamification solutions that revolutionize how educators integrate fun into learning.

Expanding Global Participation

This year has seen a strong return of international pavilions, with prominent representation from the UK, Germany, Korea, and China on the show floor.

China continues to lead the way with the largest country pavilion, featuring over 40 providers, including renowned names like HCTek, Everpretty, and iBoard. The UK Pavilion, supported by British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA), will host over 30 UK education providers such as Netsupport, Pearson Vue, and Spaceforme. The exhibition also welcomes top US-based education brands like Edpuzzle, Classlink, and newcomers like Quizizz and Alayna AI.

A growing number of exhibitors from Türkiye and Germany—including the likes of Emko, VS Furniture, and Festo—reflect GESS Dubai’s expanding global reach. The German pavilion will be officially presented by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), showcasing brands renowned for their excellence in educational infrastructure.

Unmissable Exhibitors at GESS Dubai 2024

In addition to international exhibitors, UAE-based education providers like Schoolvoice, Little Thinking Minds, and ZAKS Uniforms will showcase how they are shaping the local education landscape. Some notable exhibitors include Avientek, Excel Pixels Publishing, Leader Edutech, and Almoe Digital Solutions, along with first-time participants such as Inclusion Quality Mark, School Uniform Direct x Playerlayer, and LG Electronics. Companies such as Novalearn Limited, Absolute Adventure, and 59club Middle East and Africa will also bring their specialized offerings, contributing to the vibrant education ecosystem at the event.

Government bodies will also be well-represented, with initiatives from Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) and The Regional Center of Quality and Excellence in Education (RCQE), a significant initiative in international development of education by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the auspices of the UNESCO. After a six-year break, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences also returns to GESS Dubai.

Mark your calendars for November 12-14, 2024, and join over 8,000 educational professionals and decision-makers from 74 countries. Explore a world of educational innovation, hear from world-class speakers, and discover new strategies to enhance your school’s performance.

For more information and to register for free, visit: www.gessdubai.com

About GESS Dubai

GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 17 years. The exhibition provides educators access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry.

