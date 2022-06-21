Leading Dubai Health Authority Doctor Ibtesam Al Bastaki made keynote speech to put spotlight on global healthcare

Pressing issues facing the sector discussed, including the pandemic aftermath, future of healthcare delivery and digital innovation

Dr Al Bastaki highlighted investment opportunities in Dubai’s health sector especially in digital healthcare as the Emirate seeks to become an IT and technology start-up hub

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading figures from the healthcare sector gathered at the Global Healthcare Forum in Dublin, Ireland last week to address challenges and opportunities ahead for the industry.

The three-day forum, the first in-person since the pandemic, brought together over 130 executives, from 22 countries across the private and public healthcare ecosystem.

The event organised by Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s state agency for trade and innovation, saw major speeches from leaders on challenges facing healthcare in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, changes being made to global health systems, and how healthcare can evolve through new partnerships and innovation to improve both patient and clinician outcomes.

Ireland and the UAE are both leading the way in healthcare and innovation in this field. Ireland is internationally recognised as a major global hub in the Medtech industry, supplying its products to nearly 100 countries. Their Life Sciences sector exports more than €45 billion annually and employs over 50,000 people directly, with over 70 innovators having attended the Forum to share solutions developed.

The UAE health sector has developed significantly over the last decade and continues to rapidly expand with the growing demand. Dubai is becoming an important healthcare destination by fostering innovative solutions and integrated care models, and huge investment is being made. The UAE Ministry of Economy and UAE International Investors’ Council Healthcare expects healthcare spending to reach up to $26 billion by the year 2028, with 700 healthcare projects already under development, opening new opportunities for Irish companies to collaborate and innovate in the region.

Dr Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Director of Healthcare Investment & Private Partnership Projects at the Dubai Health Authority made a keynote speech at the important forum to put a spotlight on the UAE’s work and the future for global healthcare.

Dr Al Bastaki said, “In Dubai, we are keen to be at the forefront of innovation and technology. In the healthcare sector, this is a promising field, we encourage data-driven, evidence-based innovation and digital healthcare solutions and provide firms with complete support to start-up their operations in the Emirate. Dubai’s streamlined environment, high quality infrastructure and strategic geographical location are key drivers for health investment.”

Al Bastaki added that the DHA has an in-depth Dubai Investment Guide to provide investors with data including areas of need.

She added, “The Investment arm of the DHA provides a comprehensive Dubai Health Investment Guide to investors, which has real-time, reliable and robust information on demand for health services, supply, and capacity gaps to enable investments in strategic opportunities and specialised health services. This helps enhance competencies of the overall healthcare sector in Dubai and increases awareness of the economic viability as well as helps attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and local investment.”

She added in addition to digital health, areas of focus within the next three years include rehabilitation services, urgent care clinics, mental health, chronic disease and home-based care whereas investment focus for the next five years includes precision medicine, genetics and nursing-home care.

Eamon Sikafi, Senior Market Advisor for Enterprise Ireland MENA said, “We were delighted to be able to host the Global Healthcare Forum in-person, which was an opportunity to showcase what Ireland can achieve through their world-class innovation and research.

“Ireland is bringing new innovative solutions to the healthcare sector and transforming the future of healthcare with their medical products and services. Our clients are taking a leading role to provide the healthcare solutions that providers need.”

Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy opened the Forum, and other speakers included Chris Coburn, Chief Innovation Officer with Mass General Brigham, NHS Medical Director for Public Health Professor Yvonne Doyle, Dr Prem Kumar Nair, Chief Executive of IHH Healthcare in Singapore, Joseph Moscola, Executive Vice-President of Enterprise Services at Northwell Health, and Ryl Jensen, Chief Executive of the Digital Health Association in New Zealand.

Those attending the Forum also had the opportunity to see first-hand healthcare innovation hubs across Ireland, including at Enterprise Ireland supported companies Aerogen, which improves lives of patients through superior aerosol drug delivery. Aergoen is an award-winning world leader in Medtech, exporting to over 75 countries every year. They also visited Trulife, a global business with over 60 years’ experience as a manufacturer of niche healthcare devices. Delegates also made visits to Tullamore Hospital, Guinness Enterprise Centre and Tallaght Hospital.

