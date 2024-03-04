H.E. Marwan Al Shaali, Member of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), announced the launch date of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX 2024) on May 14, with the participation of more than 40 leading universities and educational institutions from inside and outside the UAE.

This announcement came during his chairmanship of a coordination meeting to follow up on the work of the organizing committee for the activities of the AETEX 2024 in its 11th edition, in the presence of H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Ajman Chamber, Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and members of the AETEX organizing committee.

Al Shaali stressed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to maintain the organization of the exhibition annually, embodying the directives of the wise leadership on the necessity of supporting the education sector and diversifying its institutions and specializations, and in line with the efforts made to develop investment in the human element and qualify human cadres that contribute to achieving comprehensive development.

He stated that the AETEX is a sustainable platform for improving the quality of education, enhancing communication between universities and students, and introducing the latest academic specializations that are most relevant to the labor market. The exhibition also provides an opportunity to support education innovations and showcase its modern tools, in addition to the supportive environment the exhibition provides for developing skills and building partnerships and relationships and the exchange of academic experiences between participating universities and educational institutions.

He explained that the exhibition would develop a renewed network of international educational relations that would support expansion opportunities for local universities and promote Ajman as an ideal destination for investment in the education sector.

Al Shaali also praised the existing strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education to enhance the success of the exhibition and provide a package of accompanying activities and workshops targeting students, to enable them to choose appropriate specializations and learn about the mechanisms of admission and registration for admission to universities, as well as benefit from scholarships.

-Ends-