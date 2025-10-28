Kuwait- Earlier this month, over 120 clients and partners attended this year’s HSBC Economist Roadshow in Kuwait, which brought together HSBC’s award-winning economists to discuss key developments shaping global markets and regional growth prospects.

Opening the event, Samer Alabed, HSBC Kuwait Chief Executive Officer, said: “This year marks 20 years of partnership in Kuwait — two decades of standing alongside the country in its journey of growth and transformation. Our support for Kuwait’s successful return to the global bond market after eight years, reflects the depth of that partnership. The Roadshow builds on this legacy — bringing together global insight and local opportunity as Kuwait moves confidently toward diversification and digital innovation.”

Sharing insights on global and regional trends, Janet Henry, HSBC Global Chief Economist, said: “The Fed should be able to cut rates by another 50bps this year as the softening labour market tips the balance back to easing, but with sticky inflation and a relatively resilient economy supported by fiscal stimulus, we are not forecasting further Fed rate cuts in 2026 and 2027.”

Paul Mackel, HSBC Global Head of FX Research, added that “The USD has had a volatile year so far, initially riding on a wave of optimism before suffering one of its largest defeats. The outlook still points to a soft USD in the months ahead.”

Meanwhile, Simon Williams, HSBC Chief Economist for CEEMEA, commented, “Kuwait continues to lag some of its peers, and the pressure on oil prices is a concern. But the potential is clear, and if policymakers start to accelerate movement on reform, 2026 could be Kuwait’s inflexion year.”

The Economist Roadshow continues to serve as a platform where global insight meets local opportunity, helping clients and partners navigate change, anticipate market shifts, and identify new pathways for sustainable growth.

