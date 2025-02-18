Kuwait City — The second Thought Leadership Circle event, Urban Growth & Investments, co-hosted by KDIPA, The Business Year, and the Union of Investment Companies, took place at Chairman’s Club, KIPCO Tower. Bringing together top executives, policymakers, and industry leaders, the event explored Kuwait’s urban growth, investment opportunities, and strategic partnerships shaping the country’s future.

H.E. Abdulatif Hamed Al-Mishari, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Housing Affairs, delivered a keynote on Kuwait’s shift to a private sector-led economy, emphasizing that land, second only to oil in value, must be leveraged through sustainable investment rather than subsidies. He highlighted new regulations driving this transformation, ensuring smart urban expansion and quality infrastructure.

Mohammed Yousef Mulla Yaqoub, Assistant Director General for Business Development at KDIPA, stressed urban development as key to Kuwait’s economic resilience, calling for sustainable expansion, strategic investments, and public-private partnerships to strengthen Kuwait’s position Kuwait as a leader in real estate and infrastructure.

Abdullah Al-Terkait, Chairman of the Union of Investment Companies, discussed Kuwait’s evolving investment landscape, highlighting privatization, regulatory reforms, and Boursa Kuwait’s transformation as catalysts for attracting global investors and strengthening the country’s financial standing.

Other distinguished speakers included Sheikh Ahmad Duaij Jaber Al Sabah (KBA), Ali Khalil (Markaz), Zeyad Tareq Al Mukhaizeem (Al Safat Investment Company), Bader Al Ghanim (Talabat), Mishary S. Al Muhailan (URC), Dr. Bader Al Hashel (Boubyan Bank), and Adel Al-Meshri (Federation of Kuwaiti Engineering Offices & Consultant Houses).

Discussions focused on private sector-led investment, regulatory reforms in real estate, and emerging technologies like PropTech. Speakers emphasized ESG trends, public-private collaboration, and financial innovations such as mortgages and green bonds as essential to Kuwait’s sustainable urban growth and economic resilience.

The event was supported by KDIPA, the Union of Investment Companies, Talabat, Al Safat Investment Company, Markaz, the Union of Real Estate Companies (URC), Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), ITL World, and the Chairman’s Club.

Part of a three-event series, the Thought Leadership Circle continues to provide a platform for decision-makers to exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and shape Kuwait’s urban and economic future. The final event in the series will take place soon.