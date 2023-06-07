Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Khalid Bajnaid, General Manager for KSA at Alma Health, a leading digital healthcare provider, took center stage at the Health Tech Summit & Expo in Riyadh on the 6th of June to discuss the crucial role of digital health in chronic care management.

The summit, which gathers healthcare professionals and C-level executives from the Middle East, aimed to explore the utilization of next-generation technologies to extend care beyond hospital walls and enable integrated care at a system level. At the forefront of the event, Khalid Bajnaid addressed Alma Health's unwavering commitment to transforming the lives of individuals afflicted by chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol. Khalid Bajnaid unveiled a vision of harnessing cutting-edge technologies to enhance clinical outcomes and empower both patients and caregivers.

"By leveraging the power of digital health, we have an unprecedented opportunity to transform the landscape of chronic care management in KSA. At Alma Health, we are driven by a relentless passion to empower individuals with chronic conditions, providing them with accessible and comprehensive healthcare solutions that improve their quality of life. Through our innovative platform, we are redefining the possibilities and paving the way for a future where technology and compassionate care converge. We are excited to be an integral part of Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision as we recognize the Kingdom's position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world." commented Khalid Bajnaid.

Alma Health's presence at the Health Tech Summit & Expo further reinforces its commitment to enhancing chronic healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in February 2023, Alma Health has witnessed exceptional demand for its comprehensive digital healthcare services. With its innovative technology and dedicated team, Alma Health is well-positioned to deliver on its promise and help chronic patients lead healthier happier lives.

About Alma Health:

Alma Health is a digital healthcare provider which was founded in May 2021, and initially launched in Abu Dhabi in June 2022. The company is present in Egypt and the UAE. The platforms host services such as: virtual doctor consultations, automatic prescription renewals, home delivery of prescription medicines and at-home lab tests. The digital platform creates centralized healthcare through a seamlessly created easy-to-use app where users can fully manage their chronic condition needs. The company is backed by strategic healthcare investors as well as global and regional VCs.