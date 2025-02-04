Public sector challenges addressed through four lenses; Capability, Technology, Sustainability, and Risk

Riyadh – KPMG will host the Public Sector Excellence Forum on February 24, 2025, at the Movenpick Hotel & Residence Riyadh, under title: Governing with Impact: Delivering Public Value. The forum will convene government officials, global leaders, and industry experts to explore solutions for enhancing government efficiency and delivering value through the public sector.

As governments across the globe navigate increasingly complex challenges amid unprecedented transformations, the forum will provide a vital platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation.

The public sector's role in navigating complexities and ensuring national prosperity has become more critical than ever as the region experiences rapid and transformative change. The Public Sector Excellence Forum will stand out as a unique platform where regional leaders and global experts converge to address these challenges and shape the future of governance.

The forum is anchored in four essential pillars: Capability, Technology, Sustainability, and Risk. These tracks reflect the core priorities of modern governance and are set to provide actionable insights to help governments adapt and thrive in a dynamic environment.

Through these tracks, the forum will delve into key areas such as building national competence to meet future challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI to revolutionize public service delivery. Other key facets include implementing sustainable policies that balance economic growth and environmental stewardship and managing complex risks to ensure government resilience. This holistic approach ensures that participants achieve a deeper understanding of how to drive transformative outcomes for their communities, making the forum a cornerstone event for public sector innovation and excellence.

Ismail Alani, Partner and Head of Government and Public Sector at KPMG Middle East commented, “The challenges facing governments today are too complex to solve alone. The Public Sector Excellence Forum 2025 is a unique platform with some of the best and brightest practitioners from around the world and in Saudi Arabia, and to inspire and to ignite a collaborative spirit to tackle these challenges and help build a resilient public sector.”

The forum will provide opportunities for collaboration and innovation in governance, consequently strengthening relationships across sectors.