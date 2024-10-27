Doha, Qatar – KPMG in Qatar has been selected to host the Middle East, South Asia, Caucasus and Central Asia (MESAC) Partners’ Conference in November 2024, coinciding with the firm's 45th anniversary in the State of Qatar. This milestone reinforces KPMG’s long-standing commitment to Qatar’s economic development and its pivotal role in shaping the country's dynamic business landscape.

The MESAC region is one of the largest and fastest-growing sub-regions within the KPMG network, spanning across 21 countries and territories, covering over 30 office locations and is home to more than 11,000 talented people, including approximately 350 Partners. This year’s conference will see over 150 Partners from across the MESAC region and the wider KPMG network in attendance, including many Regional Chairman and Senior Partners.

Under the theme Living Our Values, Embracing Change, the 21st annual MESAC Partners’ Conference will bring together senior leaders to explore key strategies for navigating an increasingly complex global market. The event will spotlight major thematic areas such as leadership, advancements in artificial intelligence, the future of taxation, digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and sustainable growth—all critical to driving the success of businesses in the region.

Several function and sector leadership meetings will also take place alongside the conference, further emphasizing the importance of collaboration and strategic leadership in today’s rapidly changing business environment.

KPMG’s Global Chairman, Bill Thomas, will be attending the event, further underscoring the significance of this regional gathering and reaffirming KPMG’s emphasis on Qatar as an increasingly important hub for business and innovation.

Ahmed Abu Sharkh, the Country Senior Partner of KPMG in Qatar, commented:

"For 45 years, KPMG in Qatar has proudly served as a trusted advisor to the country’s leading businesses, and government bodies & institutions. Hosting the MESAC Partners’ Conference during this milestone year is a fitting tribute to our ongoing mission of helping Qatar achieve its ambitions, while also preparing for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow."

As KPMG in Qatar celebrates this 45-year journey, the firm remains dedicated to fostering collaboration, driving economic progress, and contributing to the nation’s vision for the future. With our partners, clients, and stakeholders, we look forward to continued success, innovation, excellence and growth in the years to come.

KPMG is a global professional services firm operating in 143 countries and territories, with more than 273,000 partners and employees worldwide. They serve the needs of businesses, governments, public-sector agencies, and not-for-profits. This global presence ensures that KPMG brings international expertise to local clients, driving positive, sustainable change for clients, employees, and society at large.

Additional information about KPMG, including our privacy policy, can be found at www.kpmg.com.

