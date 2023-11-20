Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Knowledge Summit 2023, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will kick off tomorrow. Set to take place from November 21 to 22 at the Dubai World Trade Center - Sheikh Rashid Hall, with virtual sessions on November 23. The summit will delve into the theme of ‘Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution.’

The eighth edition of the summit will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, decision-makers, experts, researchers, academics, and entrepreneurs, providing a significant platform to foster discussions, exchange insights, and showcase best practices that address the challenges facing the world today.

The summit’s sessions cover various topics, including living together in the 5th industrial revolution, SDGs in the 5th industrial revolution, advancements in the biotechnology industry, and strategies for achieving zero waste. The sessions will also highlight innovations in digital health, smart solutions for agricultural food security, and sustainable technologies for future generations.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said, “This year’s Knowledge Summit focuses on different aspects of the 5th Industrial Revolution, engaging in comprehensive discussions on key and pertinent subjects, with a particular emphasis on knowledge cities. This summit is part of the ongoing national initiatives and endeavors to amplify the exchange and distribution of knowledge, empower individuals and communities with essential skills for the future, foster innovation, and propel sustainable development. The primary objective is to strengthen international collaboration across the realms of science, technology, and education, highlighting the UAE’s pivotal role in globally disseminating and advocating knowledge.”

Furthermore, the summit will address several important topics, including promoting the role of knowledge in building future economies and societies, exploring ways to employ innovative technologies to achieve the SDGs, addressing global challenges, stimulating creativity and innovation, and accelerating and facilitating access to knowledge resources using AI technology.

The Global Knowledge Index 2023 (GKI) the joint initiative between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) results will also be released during the summit, with a specific focus on Arab countries. Discussions will also center around SDGs related to eradicating poverty, protecting the planet, and ensuring safety and prosperity by 2030.

The event’s 43 sessions also cover digital health, sustainable tourism strategies, educational transformation tools, building knowledge cities, the fifth generation of educational technologies, the impact of the fifth industrial revolution on startup entrepreneurship and the biotechnology industry, enhancing cybersecurity, and media and content creation in the AI era.

The MBRF is committed to promoting, disseminating, and enabling access to knowledge regionally and globally. With a firm belief that knowledge is the key to devising solutions for global challenges, the MBRF aspires to pave the way for comprehensive, sustainable development and a better future.

