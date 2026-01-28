Jeddah: The activities of the First Saudi Conference on Gynecology and Fertility (GFS) will commence tomorrow, Thursday, in Jeddah. The conference is organized by King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah and will run from 29 to 31 January 2026, under the patronage and in the presence of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Al Saud, Governor of Jeddah. The conference will bring together more than 40 experts from an elite group of local and international physicians specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, fertility, andrology, and reproductive health.

The conference serves as an advanced scientific platform for discussing the latest research and medical practices, exchanging expertise, and keeping pace with global scientific advancements in women’s health and fertility. This contributes to enhancing clinical practice efficiency and improving treatment outcomes for women and families in the Kingdom and the wider region. In addition, the conference supports continuing medical education and reinforces the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for specialized medical conferences.

The GFS conference focuses on innovation and advanced technologies in women’s health and fertility through the presentation of cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, as well as the use of modern digital technologies in surgical procedures and specialized laboratories. It also highlights the latest scientific research in embryology, infertility treatment, and advanced fertility techniques, thereby strengthening knowledge exchange among participants and elevating the quality of healthcare delivery. The conference program includes scientific sessions and hands-on workshops that provide participants with practical exposure to the latest technologies and help develop skills in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), modern laboratory techniques, and artificial intelligence applications in diagnosis, supporting professional development and maximizing scientific and practical benefits for attendees.

The conference features a distinguished group of speakers and experts, most notably Dr. Emad R. Sagr, Chief Medical Officer, Chairman of the Women’s Health Center, and Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology at King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah; Dr. Ayman Oraif, Consultant and Director of the IVF Center and Reproductive Surgery at the hospital; and Dr. Reem Alanazy, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynecology and Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (MIGS) and robotic surgery.

The GFS Conference represents a significant step toward consolidating the Kingdom’s status as a regional center for advanced medical conferences, attracting global scientific expertise, and strengthening continuing medical education in the fields of gynecology, fertility, andrology, and reproductive health. This, in turn, positively impacts the development of national healthcare professionals and enhances the quality of healthcare services provided in this vital field.

About King's College Hospital London – Jeddah:

King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah is a unique and exceptional extension of King’s College Hospital in London. Our Jeddah facility is purpose-built to deliver advanced, complex, and critical care services to communities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The hospital aspires to be the most trusted destination for high-quality healthcare in the region, providing the best possible clinical outcomes that meet British standards, along with an exceptional patient experience rooted in King’s tradition of outstanding, compassionate, and personalized care for patients and their families.

For more information: https://kch.sa/