Khalifa Fund supports the participation of international businesses for the 2nd year in a row

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced its participation in the annual Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2023 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Center. Exhibiting at the distinguished international exhibition, Khalifa Fund is set to support the participation of 10 local and international businesses, with two of the businesses established in the Chechen Republic underscoring Khalifa Fund’s long-term outreach efforts, in support of SMEs internationally.

The businesses supported by Khalifa Fund fall under the sectors of tourism, food and beverage, services, and manufacturing. The participating businesses include: By Wedad Alkendi for artworks, Ultra Marine for Ships & Boats Trading; Al Suwaidi Equestrian Equipment Trading; Khalaf Almazrouei Falcons And Falcon Food Trading; OSK Croissanterie Café.; Third Eye, a media service provider; Cataclysmic Katana, a provider of high-end steel replicas of anime characters' weapons; and AM Industries who is participating with a shooting platform that promises an exciting experience for visitors who are fond of archery. The two outstanding businesses from Chechnya are ERZU, a manufacturer specialised in tailoring customised uniforms, and BENOY, a tourism company that offers a wide range of touring services.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development stated: “Embracing this year’s theme of "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration", ADIHEX embodies an international celebration of heritage, fostering culture, and traditions within the hunting and equestrian industry. For the second year in a row, Khalifa Fund seizes the opportunity to support international businesses' participation, underscoring its unwavering commitment to fostering global partnerships, as we warmly welcome two Chechen businesses.

HE Added: These businesses, joining the event, stand to greatly benefit from their involvement in international exhibitions like ADIHEX. By engaging with other businesses, suppliers, and investors from all over the world and enriching their business networks, they have a unique platform to showcase their commitment to sustainability and heritage in the industry, as well as opportunities to promote their businesses, expand their presence, and form business collaborations”.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, this year's 20th edition of ADIHEX covers 11 sectors, experiencing remarkable growth in Emirati, Arab, and international participation, surpassing initial projections. The event attracts the interest of local and international enthusiasts who hold decision-making positions with high purchasing power, as well as those who value environmental, cultural, and heritage values, authentic sports, and sustainable hunting

Staring from September 2nd to September 8th, Khalifa Fund's participants can be found at hall 09, stand (B01.9) within the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi by instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

