The Bahrain Society for Technology Companies (BTECH) has recently announced Khaleeji Commercial Bank’s (KHCB) official sponsorship of the Bahrain Pavilion at GITEX 2022, the largest technology exhibition and conference in the Middle East, which has begun today on Monday 10th October 2022 and will continue for 4 days at the Dubai World Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates.

BTECH Chairman Mr. Tariq Fakhroo welcomed KHCB’s participation at GITEX Global, which reflects the bank's keenness to support national economic activities aimed at developing the private sector, as well as to increase its contribution to the Kingdom’s GDP.

“The inclusion of Khaleeji Commercial Bank to the list of strategic partners for Bahrain’s participation at GITEX Global 2022 will give the visitors a positive impression of the integration of various private sector pillars in the Kingdom of Bahrain, including the banking and ICT sector showcasing state of the art in FINTECH solutions,” Mr. Fakhroo said.

For his part, Khaleeji Commercial Bank CEO Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi said that the bank’s sponsorship of the Bahrain Pavilion at GITEX Global accomplishes many goals, the most important of which is the support of entrepreneurs with start-up companies participating in this exhibition, in-line with the bank’s national and social responsibility, in addition to benefiting from this important event through the introduction of the bank’s innovative financial products and banking services that are offered to various types of institutions and companies.

"Through this participation, we are keen on being at the heart of advancements in the Technological sector, especially since modern technologies, applications, and artificial intelligence have become basic pillars for the Banking and Financial sectors’ evolution. We are also keen on strengthening our leadership in the field of digital transformation by keeping pace with these developments and utilizing them proactively, in pursuit of fulfilling the aspirations of our valued clients.” Mr. Algosaibi added.

-Ends-