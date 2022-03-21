The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) is hosting Malaysia Pavilion’s Water Week programme at Expo 2020 Dubai from 20th to 25th March 2022. The Opening Ceremony was officiated by The Honourable Dato' Mansor Bin Haji Othman, Deputy Minister of Environment and Water on 21 March 2022 at the Pavilion’s Amphitheatre.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) as the implementing agency for the week-long programme is organising various initiatives in empowering the country's water sector through programmes, which are:

Water Demand Management Strategies Forum will be held on 21st March 2022 at 2.00 pm to 3.15 pm. The forum will be officiated by The Honourable Dato' Mansor Bin Haji Othman, Deputy Minister of Environment and Water. The keynote address of the forum will be delivered by His Excellency Dato' Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini Ujang, Secretary General of KASA. Panellists consist of experts in water sector services in Malaysia, Dubai and India namely Dr. Ching Thoo A/L Lim, Deputy Secretary General (Water and Sewerage) of KASA, Mr. Abdullah Saeed Obaidullah, Executive Vice President (Water and Public), Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Ir. Haji Azmi bin Ibrahim, Director of Water Resources management and Hydrology, Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) and Dr. Ir. Hj. Mohmad Asari Bin Daud, President, Malaysian Water Association as moderator. The forum will discuss the management of water supply demand, in particular the water service situation in Malaysia, mitigation programmes to ensure water sustainability as well as the sharing of ideas and strategies for water supply demand management.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Bilateral meetings of Malaysia – Netherlands will be signed on 22nd March 2022 to build a platform for cooperation opportunities in the field of research. The Malaysian government, represented by the National Hydraulic Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM) signed the MoU with KWR Water Research Institute of The Netherlands (KWR). This agreement opens up opportunities for Malaysia to explore and enhance existing expertise as well as gain exposure to new technologies and the latest research on water resources from the Netherlands. Malaysia is expected to improve the quality of research, development, innovation and commercialisation especially in the water sector through this agreement. Various benefits and exposures will also be obtained by water resources management agencies such as NAHRIM.

Business Matching Sessions organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) which will be held on 22nd and 23rd March 2022 for the purpose of cooperation and potential trade between Malaysia and international participants.

The Honourable Dato' Mansor Bin Haji Othman, Deputy Minister of Environment and Water to visit DEWA Desalination Plant at Jebel Ali Desalination Complex scheduled on 23 March 2022 to observe the process of producing drinking water from seawater for Dubai residents.

Pocket Talks on sharing new technologies and water services related products will be held on 24 March 2022 at Multi-Function Room, Malaysia Pavilion from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm. Among the agencies and companies participating in the programme are the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (Malaysia), National Hydraulic Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM), Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM), Rivil Sdn Bhd, Watermarks Certification (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Intelligent Aqua Sdn Bhd and ANQAS Certification Sdn Bhd.

Expo 2020 Dubai provides a platform for KASA to promote the country's water services at the global market and attract strategic investments from international water services industry players towards the sustainability of Malaysia's water sector. Malaysia’s participation throughout the expo has successfully strengthen Malaysia’s position as an international investment destination.

Malaysia is expected to generate trade and investment potential worth over RM32 million through participating companies in Water Week namely Intelligent Aqua Sdn Bhd (RM10 million), Potaglas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (RM10 million), Pipeco Tanks Sdn Bhd (RM10 million), PTS Tech Solution Sdn Bhd (RM1.5 million), Rivil Sdn Bhd (RM606 thousand), Watermarks Certification (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (RM200 thousand,) and Anqas Certification Sdn Bhd (RM100 thousand). The funds will be generated through international collaboration and cooperation programmes, product research and development (R&D) activities, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

KASA’s programme at the Malaysia Pavilion can be viewed live via KASA and SPAN Facebook pages. To learn more, visit www.malaysiaexpo2020.com.

About Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA)

The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) is spearheading the effort towards a Sustainable Malaysia 2030. KASA develops 30 initiatives based on four main pillars; strengthening governance, green growth, strategic collaboration and social inclusivity; covers the atmosphere (air), hydrosphere (water), lithosphere (land) and biosphere (living being). KASA official website : www.kasa.gov.my

National Water Services Commission (SPAN)

SPAN is a technical and economic regulatory body whose role is to oversee and regulate water supply and sewerage services in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya and Labuan.

SPAN regulates all entities in the water and sewerage industry including public water supply and sewerage service operators, private water supply and sewerage service operators, water supply and sewerage contractors, permit holders and product approvals for water supply and sewerage.

SPAN regulates the water services industry based on the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) which came into force on 1 January 2008. SPAN official website: www.span.gov.my