Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Edamah, in association with the Ministry of Labor, hosted a job fair to fill 100 vacancies at the soon-to-be-launched five-star Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa. The event was attended by the Ministry of Labor Assistant Under Secretary for Labor Affairs Mr. Ahmed Jaffer AlHaiki.

Successful candidates will go on to fill positions in Finance, Administrative, Sales, Marketing, Engineering, Front Office, and the Food & Beverage Department. The award-winning Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa is set to open soon. Sprawling over 52,000 sqm, the development includes 207 rooms, two beaches, seven swimming pools, a spa, a lagoon, artificial islands, and numerous F&B options. Other attractions include indoor and outdoor cinemas, water activities, and a lazy river and water slides which feed into the property’s main pool.

