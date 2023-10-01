Members and guests enjoyed a great pairs format 6-6-6 where from holes 1-6 golfers played a Pairs Scramble, holes 7-12 golfers played Pairs Betterball and finally holes 13- 18 golfers played Paired Greensomes.

Congratulations to the winning society Friday Club from Jumeriah Golf Estates. The team had an amazing score of Net 62 (-10 Under Par). This amazing score was produced by the team taking advantage of the pairs scramble where the team scored -8 under par.

Also, each team took part in an individual pair’s competition. Congratulations to the winning pair from Dubai Bandits Golf Society Dan Read and James Wilde with a great score of Net 66 (-6). The pair played consistently throughout scoring (-2 under par) on all three different formats.

In runners up position was Sam Murdoch and Richard Stamford from Dubai Divots, matching 1st score of Net 66 (-6) but unfortunately lost out on the count back. Sam and Richard played well having 9 net birdies throughout all formats.

A special mention to Gaz Beery and Steve Worel who lost out on count back to third position Jamie Scott and Andy Mee scoring Net 67 (-5). Jamie and Andy played their best golf on the best ball where they scored Net 20 (-5).

There were two on course prizes, winning Nearest to the Pin on Hole 17 was Jumeirah Golf Estates Vice Captain Noel O’Leary whilst Stuart Murray won the Longest Drive on hole 9. Congratulations to you both.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented, “. A huge thank you to Crystal Corp who were kind enough to sponsor today’s event, and congratulations to all our prize winners today. The team and I here at Jumeirah Golf Estates hope to see you in the future and we are looking forward to inviting you back next year.”

About Jumeirah Golf Estates:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.