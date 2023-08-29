Amman, Jordan: – Marriott International's renowned properties in Amman, Dead Sea and Aqaba are collaborating once more to present the highly anticipated third annual Feast of Seven. This extraordinary event aims to create an unforgettable culinary experience while raising funds for a meaningful cause: Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans.

Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in culinary delight at the picturesque Sarab Garden, nestled within The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, on September 23, 2023, from 2 to 10 PM. This meaningful event will bring together Jordan's finest street food, expertly prepared by top-notch chefs. The event includes live entertainment and exhilarating activities that will captivate every member of the family.

Marriott International is driven by its core value of Serve Our World, which emphasizes the importance of community engagement and making a positive impact on local communities. As proud members of this initiative, The Ritz-Carlton Amman; The St. Regis Amman; W Amman, Amman Marriott Hotel; Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa; Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel; and Al Manara, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Saraya Aqaba are actively participating in this event.

Commenting on the occasion, Erden Kendigelen, Multi-Property General Manager and JBC Chairman said, "We are thrilled to host the Feast of Seven for the third consecutive year, and we eagerly anticipate offering our guests an unforgettable experience that will cater to every palate. We would also like to express our gratitude to our partners, Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, for their contribution to making this event a meaningful cause. All proceeds from this culinary feast will be donated towards supporting orphans.”

On her side, Noor Al-Homoud, General Manager of Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, said, “Noor Homoud, General Manager of Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, said: “We are constantly striving to create new educational and professional opportunities for orphaned youth, hence our partnership with the Marriott Hotels Group, which includes various activities and in line with the requirements of the labor market. Noting that these initiatives will raise the level of awareness of this group and the need to contribute to supporting these young people and arming them with knowledge and skills in a way that guarantees them a decent future and makes them productive individuals in society.”

The third edition of the upcoming Feast of Seven commenced with a signing ceremony on August 27. The event was attended by Multi-Property General Manager and JBC Chairman, Mr. Erden Kendigelen, General Manager of Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, Noor Al-Homoud, and members of the JBC Committee. Tickets for the event will be available at the Sarab Garden in the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, on the day of the event.

