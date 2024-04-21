Experience 100 Years of Excellence at Jiwan

DOHA, Qatar: From 25 April, Jiwan at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) welcomes La Mamounia, a century old hotel in Morocco, in a collaboration celebrating Moroccan cuisine for three days only. A special menu inspired by Le Marocain, one of four restaurants at the iconic Marrakech hotel, will be presented over lunch and dinner in association with the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture. The national initiative spearheads long-term cultural exchanges between Qatar and partner nations to promote respect and understanding among countries and people.

Shaped by the vibrant blend of cultures which define the energy of Doha, Jiwan draws on influences and ingredients from surrounding territories including North Africa, making the collaboration with La Mamounia a natural fit.

In keeping with Jiwan’s ethos, the set tasting menu will be served family style and will spotlight the evocative flavours of the region surrounding Morocco. Guests can expect a modern reimagination of traditional dishes including harira soup served with dates and chebbakia, chicken tagine with olives and lemon confit, and of course couscous with vegetables. The range of desserts highlights fragrant ingredients including orange blossom, honey, and almonds.

Yves Godard, F&B Operations Director of IN-Q Enterprises (IN-Q), says: “We are delighted to welcome La Mamounia’s culinary team to cook in collaboration with the team at Jiwan. Our philosophy at the restaurant is to celebrate the flavours of the surrounding regions and it’s a joy to do this with the food of Morocco.” Jiwan’s Head Chef Morgan Perrigaud agrees, adding “I love nothing more than exploring neighbouring food cultures and it’s been a pleasure to do this in partnership with the La Mamounia’s team. I’m looking forward to bringing this menu to Jiwan’s diners”.

Le Marocain restaurant sits at the heart of La Mamounia, widely considered to be one of the world’s best hotels. Established in 1923 and now synonymous with modern Moroccan luxury, the hotel has played host to legendary guests from Sir Winston Churchill to Hollywood elite A-listers such as Tom Cruise and Jennifer Aniston. Bollywood luminaries Sharukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were among the big names in the international cinema welcomed by La Mamounia.

Available from 25 to 27 April, from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., the menu is priced from QAR 300 per person including mocktails, water, and hot drinks. For reservations visit jiwan.qa or call: +974 44525725.

About IN-Q ENTERPRISES

IN-Q Enterprises WLL (IN-Q) is the commercial arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums (QM), trading primarily in the retail and food & beverage/hospitality sectors. Since its establishment in 2015, IN-Q has created a reputation for quality, exclusivity, authenticity, and creativity in everything that it does. IN-Q is a key stakeholder behind QM's delivery of its commitment to instigate Qatar’s future generation of arts, heritage, and museum professionals by nurturing creative talent and creating commercial opportunities for young artists, designers and entrepreneurs. IN-Q engages QM's audiences through merchandise, publications and an e-shop, and provides authentic food & beverage and retail experiences through diverse operations including the Museum of Islamic Art’s IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Jiwan, and Desert Rose Café at the National Museum of Qatar.

About La Mamounia

Established in 1923, La Mamounia is widely considered to be one of the world’s best hotels. Its rich heritage dates back to the 18th century, when the Sultan gifted to his four sons vast beautiful gardens which went on to become the scene of many a royal party. It is among these gardens that the hotel was built numerous decades later, and where guests continue to enjoy the diverse flora and fauna. Renovations carried out in 2023 by architecture and design studio Jouin Manku have added elements to the hotel including a cinema, L’Oenothèque wine cellar, and the unique show-stopping Centenary Chandelier found in the lobby. Over the last 100 years La Mamounia has become synonymous with modern Moroccan luxury. It has played host to legendary guests from Sir Winston Churchill to Hollywood elite A-listers like Tom Cruise and Jennifer Aniston, and remains one of – if not the – most exclusive place to stay in Marrakech.

About Qatar Museums

Qatar Museums (QM), the nation's preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes. QM preserves, restores, and expands the nation's cultural offerings and historical sites, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and led by its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QM has made Qatar a vibrant centre for the arts, culture, and education in the Middle East and beyond. QM is integral to the goal of developing an innovative, diverse, and progressive nation, bringing people together to ignite new thinking, spark critical cultural conversations, educate and encourage environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, and amplify the voices of Qatar's people. Since its founding in 2005, QM has overseen the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM Gallery Katara and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. Future museums include Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, Qatar Auto Museum, Art Mill Museum and the Lusail Museum.

Through its newly created Creative Hub, QM also initiates and supports projects—such as the Fire Station Artist in Residence, the Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival, the creative hub for innovation, fashion and design M7, and Liwan Design Studios and Labs —that nurture artistic talent and create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable cultural infrastructure.

Animating everything that Qatar Museums does is an authentic connection to Qatar and its heritage, a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, and a belief in creating value through invention.

Years of Culture

The Years of Culture initiative, chaired by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, spearheads long-lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and other nations. It exists to promote respect and understanding among diverse cultures and serves as a catalyst for bringing people together, nurturing connections, encouraging dialogue, and deepening understanding. Though formal programming spans one year, the lasting impact continues through legacy projects.

The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture is developed in collaboration with leading organizations in Qatar with counterparts in Morocco and with assistance from the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, Qatar’s Embassy in Morocco, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Qatar.

Previous Years of Culture have included: Qatar-Japan 2012, Qatar-UK 2013, Qatar-Brazil 2014, Qatar-Türkiye 2015, Qatar-China 2016, Qatar-Germany 2017, Qatar-Russia 2018, Qatar-India 2019, Qatar-France 2020, Qatar-USA 2021, Qatar-MENASA 2022, and Qatar-Indonesia 2023.

