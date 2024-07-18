Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Jersey Finance, a leading international financial center, partnered with the Saudi British Joint Business Council (SBJBC) to host a roundtable in London titled "Setting-up in Saudi – Practical Insights for Financial Service Firms."

The event at 33 St. James's Square, London, brought together experts from Saudi Arabia, including government representatives, to discuss the practical requirements and support available for finance firms looking to establish operations in the Kingdom.

The roundtable was led by Faizal Bhana, Jersey Finance's Director – Middle East, Africa and India. "These events are crucial in providing financial services firms with the knowledge and connections they need to successfully navigate the process of setting up in the dynamic Saudi market," said Bhana.

He added: "Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic transformation presents significant opportunities, and we are committed to helping firms leverage Jersey's expertise to establish a presence in the Kingdom."

The event featured speakers from the Saudi Embassy in London and the Ministry of Investment, as well as leading law firms and advisory firms. Abdullah Masood, Commercial Attaché at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in London, highlighted the embassy's support for establishing financial services in the Kingdom. Richard Jacobs, Managing Partner, also provided insights into the Saudi financial sector development plans and regulatory environment.

Chris Innes-Hopkins, SBJBC UK Executive Director: "The roundtable aimed to foster discussion and debate, equipping attendees with valuable, on-the-ground insights into setting up a financial services firm in Saudi Arabia.”

He added: "We are pleased to partner with Jersey Finance to facilitate this knowledge-sharing and connect financial firms with the resources they need to succeed in the Saudi market."

Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years, offering a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach across banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and specialist areas like Islamic finance and philanthropy. Financial firms in Jersey provide services to clients around the world, plus over 30 Jersey based financial firms also operate in the Gulf region and four have recently set-up in Saudi.

