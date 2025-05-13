Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) is spotlighting its bold 3-pillar strategy, Predict, Prevent, Act, at IUHPE 2025, redefining proactive public health through pioneering initiatives

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global health landscape, Abu Dhabi today welcomed more than 2,000 public health professionals, policymakers, academics, and advocates from over 100 countries for the historic opening of the 25th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion. Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from May 13 to 16, 2025, the event marks the first time this prestigious international gathering is being held in the Middle East, positioning Abu Dhabi as a bold and visionary leader in global health promotion.

Co-hosted by the International Union for Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, this year’s conference revolves around the theme “Settings for Planetary Health and Well-being”.

The four-day event comes at a critical moment in time, as the world grapples with the triple challenges of climate change, rising chronic disease, and widening health inequities. By reimagining the very environments—or “settings”—in which people live, work, and learn, the conference seeks to catalyse a global transformation in how health is understood, governed, and promoted.

The scientific programme of IUHPE 2025 is both ambitious and diverse, featuring over 300 sessions, workshops, and parallel presentations. Topics range from planetary health and climate resilience, to mental health and digital health futures, to health-promoting environments in schools, workplaces and cities. Central to these conversations is the understanding that public health is intricately linked to environmental sustainability, social equity, and cross-sectoral policy-making.

In his compelling opening address, H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, underscored Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision for health as a universal human right and shared responsibility. “At a time when the world faces converging challenges —from climate change and chronic disease to misinformation and inequality—our commitment has never been clearer,” he said. “Abu Dhabi is proud to lead a bold transformation—from treatment to prevention, from reactive systems to predictive models, and from siloed care to holistic, community-driven wellbeing.” He emphasized that through innovative initiatives such as the Population Health Framework and climate-resilient healthcare strategies, Abu Dhabi is not just preparing for the future—it is actively shaping it.”

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, H.E. Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, senior delegates, and health leaders from around the globe and also featured a pre-recorded address by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus and remarks by Dr. Ruediger Krech, WHO Director for Health Promotion, alongside IUHPE leadership and representatives from partner organizations.

“Health promotion is more than policy—it’s a promise we make to future generations,” said Sione Tu’itahi, President of IUHPE. “Hosting this conference in Abu Dhabi, a city that exemplifies visionary leadership and inclusive development, is both timely and meaningful as the world seeks more equitable, sustainable approaches to public well-being.”

Beyond its scientific agenda, IUHPE 2025 is a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and cross-cultural exchange. A dedicated youth track gives voice to the next generation of public health leaders, while global working groups convene on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), equity, and digital transformation. Interactive workshops and site visits throughout Abu Dhabi will offer participants real-world examples of community health models in action.

At IUHPE 2025, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) is showcasing a bold, future-focused model for public health—one that moves from reactive care to a system built on prediction, prevention, and early action.

Under the pillar of Predict, Abu Dhabi is leveraging genomics, data, and AI to anticipate risks before they become illness. Through its Personalized Precision Medicine program, family members of cancer patients with inherited mutations were proactively tested—resulting in 207 individuals receiving early screening and personalized follow-up care. The Emirate is also strengthening system preparedness through the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre (UMOC), an AI-powered platform that detects outbreaks early and coordinates real-time emergency responses across public and private sectors.

The second pillar, Prevent, focuses on widespread, accessible screening programs that identify risks at scale. More than 195,000 citizens have enrolled in IFHAS, the national screening program. Meanwhile, and as part of the school screening program, over 322,000 students participated in annual screenings and 30,187 in the comprehensive assessment in 2024 alone.

When it comes to Act, Abu Dhabi is ensuring swift, community-level responses to reduce harm and extend healthy years of life. In 2024, over 300,000 residents received flu vaccines and 89,000 were immunized against measles. The emirate also intensified its fight against vector-borne diseases, deploying 130,000+ mosquito traps and inspecting over 11,000 sites.

Together, these three pillars—Predict, Prevent, Act—reflect a comprehensive shift toward data-driven, people-centered public health. Abu Dhabi is not only addressing today’s challenges, but setting a new global standard for what tomorrow’s health systems can be.

Alongside the conference, an exhibition featured the participation of leading global pharmaceutical companies and key health sector stakeholders. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre hosted booths showcasing their flagship public health programs. Prominent industry players such as Novartis (local partner), AstraZeneca (healthcare sustainability partner), and PureHealth (platinum sponsor) presented their offerings. GSK, MSD, and M42 joined as global healthcare sponsors, while PHARMAG and Roche supported the event as gold sponsors. Johnson & Johnson and Gilead contributed as knowledge partners. Experience Abu Dhabi served as the Destination Partner, spotlighting the emirate’s cultural richness, attractions, and world-class infrastructure for attendees.

As delegates convene over the next four days to share insights, forge partnerships, and shape the next chapter of health promotion, one message resonates clearly: the path to a healthier, more equitable world begins with reimagining the places we call home, and the systems that shape our lives.