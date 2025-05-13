Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences took part in the 10th International Congress on Gifted and Talented Education, hosted by Dokuz Eylül University in Izmir, Türkiye, from 2 to 4 May 2025. The event gathered a distinguished group of scientists, education experts, and practitioners from around the world.

Dr Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, participated in a panel discussion held on the second day of the congress, during which she presented key highlights of the Foundation’s efforts to foster learning environments that nurture talent and innovation. Her talk aligned with the Center’s vision of building flexible, research-based educational systems that promote creative thinking and academic excellence among gifted students.

Dr. Al Ghawi also outlined several flagship initiatives led by Hamdan Center for Giftedness and Innovation, including talent identification programs, the development of specialized enrichment modules, and the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to support personalized learning pathways. She further addressed the Center’s strategic focus on international partnerships and the integration of scientific research into educational policy to drive sustainable impact at both national and regional levels.

The session, moderated by Mr. Şevket Başer Kamahlı, Senior Specialist at the Turkish Ministry of National Education, witnessed strong engagement from attendees—particularly around topics such as embedding gifted education into national development strategies and balancing equity with excellence in education systems.

About the Congress:

The 10th International Conference on Gifted and Talented Education is recognized as one of the leading global academic forums in the field. The congress aims to explore the latest trends in gifted education and enhance the role of academic institutions in developing comprehensive strategies to identify and nurture exceptional student potential. Discussions also focused on the intersection of differentiated learning and educational equity, and the use of modern technologies to create stimulating learning environments.

Significance of Participation:

Dr. Al Ghawi emphasized that participating in such international forums offers valuable opportunities to share successful models and exchange insights with global institutions and experts. She noted that the Foundation’s active presence reinforces the UAE’s position as a global reference in gifted education and supports cross-border collaboration in educational research and development.

The conference concluded with key recommendations to expand international cooperation, adopt more inclusive and adaptable educational models, and refine education policies to ensure excellence for all learners—highlighting the essential role of teachers, families, and technology in supporting gifted students.