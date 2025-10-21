Saudi Arabia - Jeddah Jeddah hosted recently the 5th Immunology EXPO Forum 2025, with the participation of a group of national and international physicians, consultants, and experts in the fields of dermatology, rheumatology, gastroenterology and pharmacists. The event was held under the auspices of the Saudi Society of Rheumatology (SSR), the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (SSDDS), the Saudi Gastroenterology Association (SGA), and Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Saudi Society (PEOR) and in collaboration with AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company. The forum discussed the latest scientific and clinical developments in the management of chronic immune diseases and reviewed real-life experiences that contribute to improving patients' quality of life and enhancing healthcare outcomes.

The forum brought together several scientific sessions that addressed key topics, most notably the management of atopic dermatitis, strategies for empowering psoriasis patients to transition from "burden to freedom," and a review of real-life stories of alopecia Areata, among others.

During her speech at the conference, Dr. Hanan Al-Rayes, President of SSR, emphasized that the conference represented a meeting point between daily clinical practices and real-world research data, opening new horizons for adopting more precise and personalized treatment strategies for complex rheumatic conditions. She added that this summit represents an opportunity to review the latest international recommendations, especially regarding rheumatic diseases, such as target-directed therapy for axial ankylosing spondylitis. The conference also discussed the role of real-world data in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, the importance of combining dermatology and rheumatology in the management of psoriatic arthritis and reviewed the increasing use of JAK inhibitors in the treatment of various rheumatic diseases.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Badri, Head of department in King Fahad General Hospital-Jeddah, emphasized the importance of the forum in supporting medical advancements. The forum reflects the commitment of the medical community in the Kingdom to keeping pace with the latest scientific developments and constitutes an important platform for promoting dialogue between various specialties to develop more integrated and effective treatment strategies. He also pointed to the significant progress in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and emphasized the need to benefit from clinical studies and research to manage atopic dermatitis and alleviate the suffering of those affected.

For his part, Prof. Majid Almadi, President of the SGA, commended the organization of the forum for the fifth consecutive time and commended its organizers. He also highlighted, with regard to gastrointestinal diseases, the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, which are considered immune-mediated diseases. Early action in treating chronic gastrointestinal diseases not only improves symptoms but also achieves long-term therapeutic goals such as mucosal healing, which directly impacts patients’ quality of life. He added that the summit sessions also focused on discussing the latest therapeutic trends in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and the importance of transferring the results of clinical trials into daily clinical practice.

Prof. Yazed Al-Rathia, Professor of Pharmacoeconomics and Health Policy and Director of the Pharmacoeconomics Research Unit, noted that the Fifth Immunology Forum not only highlights medical advances in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, but also highlights the economic impact of these treatments on the healthcare system. He emphasized the importance of analyzing the cost and effectiveness of medications in Saudi Arabia, as well as the need to adopt effective and early treatment strategies that can reduce the burden of disease and improve the economic efficiency of the healthcare sector, in line with the goals of sustainable care and Saudi Vision 2030.

For his part, Dr. Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie Saudi Arabia, highlighted the significant importance of such conferences and their role in monitoring and presenting the latest developments. They provide an opportunity to exchange expertise and stay up to date on the latest medical updates and treatment recommendations. He also emphasized AbbVie's commitment to supporting the scientific community in the Kingdom and providing the latest advancements in the fields of immunology and other diseases, to advance healthcare and support the efforts of the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The convening of the Fifth Immunology Forum falls within the framework of national efforts to promote innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. It underscores the commitment of the Kingdom's healthcare system to developing advanced medical practices that contribute to improving the level of care and quality of life for patients.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.