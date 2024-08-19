Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Following its recent collaboration as a founding partner with the Esports World Cup, Jameel Motorsport, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor for Toyota in Saudi Arabia since 1955 and Lexus since 1989, transformed Riyadh Boulevard’s iconic screens into fully interactive gaming interfaces. In a spectacular display of technological innovation and immersive entertainment, this unique event featured a live 1v1 gaming showdown between two of the most celebrated influencers in the gaming community – local sensation ShongxBong and global star Amustycow.

Offering a truly interactive experience, the event blended the physical and digital worlds like never before. Spectators at Riyadh Boulevard and online viewers alike witnessed the evolution of public spaces into dynamic entertainment platforms, as the massive screens became a battleground for an epic duel.

The live match was streamed simultaneously for the audience at the Boulevard and online viewers worldwide. Fans enjoyed a thrilling event filled with exciting gameplay, creative strategies, and unparalleled entertainment.

Munir Khoja, Managing Director, Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “Jameel Motorsport is at the forefront of innovation, blending the excitement of motorsport with the dynamic world of esports. This event exemplifies the potential of technology to redefine entertainment spaces, turning ordinary public areas into interactive arenas that engage and inspire. Transforming the Riyadh Boulevard screens into interactive, playable interfaces demonstrates our commitment to delivering deeply immersive experiences that unite and engage with the gaming community in meaningful and innovative ways.

This event wasn’t just about showcasing technological innovation; it was a celebration of the vibrant gaming culture, bringing together diverse audiences in an unprecedented way.

Jameel Motorsport is committed to pushing boundaries by embracing innovation in gaming. Through dynamic collaborations that bridge the worlds of motorsport and esports, the company will bring even more groundbreaking experiences to audiences in Saudi Arabia.

