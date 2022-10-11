Dubai, UAE: The ITHCA Group, along with affiliates, will participate in the GITEX Global 2022 show; the world’s largest and most comprehensive tech show which is being held from 10 to 14 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. For 2022, the show will feature an unprecedented 5,000 participating tech companies.

ITHCA Group, along with affiliates, will participate in the North Star Dubai Exhibition which is one of the largest events in the world focused on start-ups. More than 800 exhibitors, a total of 60 countries, and 600 investors in the entrepreneurial sector will participate in GITEX Global Dubai. The event was originally launched in 2016 under the name GITEX Future Stars, which was later changed in 2022 to GITEX Global – to reflect the continuous development of the global start-up sector, and to celebrate the important role that start-ups play in driving innovation and international cooperation in business and industry.

Speaking on ITHCA Group’s participation, Said Abdullah Al Mandhari, CEO, ICT Group said: “ITHCA Group will be part of GITEX Global 2022 as part of the North Star Dubai exhibition for start-ups, which is the largest gathering for Unicorn companies this year in Dubai – with 35 Unicorn companies from 15 countries. We look forward to exploring new opportunities at this landmark event, and to further expand into one of the world’s fastest growing markets. In addition, we aim to introduce the world to the Group’s most prominent investments and the technological advancements seen in the communication and information technology sector within the Sultanate of Oman.”

The CEO added: “ITHCA Group’s participation consists of many affiliates represented by several investments by Oman Technology Fund which was launched to compete for One Million USD for start-ups. It received an overwhelming response where the qualifying stages continue until now. This is in addition to various participations by Onsor, Rihal, and Osos with the aim to strengthen their brand and expand with international clients and investors in the largest tech show, which is set to attract the attention of many global investors.”

Doctor Yousuf Abdullah Al Balushi, member of the board of directors in ITHCA Group Technology Fund comes as part of North Star Dubai, which is part of the GITEX Global 2022 event dedicated to the start-up world. The OTF will participate with several start-ups to introduce their brand to the exhibition audience, and to investors. This is in addition to competing for One Million USD for start-ups – which continues its evaluation stages for qualified companies, before members of the GITEX investment committee will determine the final ten companies for the final qualifiers which will have investment opportunities as part of the Oman Technology Fund.”

It is worth mentioning that GITEX Global 2022 is considered the largest edition in the history of GITEX. The 2022 event will attract more than 5,000 exhibitors from 90 countries, including government bodies, start-ups working on developing smart cities, and 250 government entities leading strategic technological projects and partnerships between the private and publics sectors.

The 42nd Edition of GITEX 3.0 promises to be the most influential and impactful edition in the tech show’s history as it covers various technological topics including Metaverse areas, the future of decentralized internet, sustainable global digital economies, cloud services, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

-Ends-