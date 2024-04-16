Celebrating excellence in sports, with notable attendees from Italy and the UAE, including Serie A legend Nicola Ventola and Emirati motorsport prodigy Rashid Al Dhaheri

Abu Dhabi – The Italian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announces the resounding success of the first ‘Made in Italy Day’, held yesterday evening at the Ambassador's residence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event, ‘Sports and Made in Italy: Technology, Wellness, Excellence’, showcased the remarkable fusion of Italian prowess and innovation in the world of sports.

The Italian Ambassador to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, inaugurated the event, which featured Emirati motorsport prodigy Rashid Al Dhaheri and Lega Serie A legend Nicola Ventola as headline speakers. Renowned TV sports journalist Chiara Giuffrida moderated a Q&A session with Al Dhaheri and Ventola, who shared insights on the significance of sports’ role in fostering personal growth and strengthening international relations.

Ambassador Fanara, reflecting on the spirit of the event, said: "We have chosen to dedicate the first ‘Made in Italy Day’ in the UAE to sport. Italians and Emiratis share a strong love of sport and sporting excellence. Sport brings people closer together through passion, self-improvement and dedication – these are some of the elements which motivate people to excel in life, and these are the secrets of the success of ‘Made in Italy’ in the world."

Along with engaging discussions, the event honoured Rashid Al Dhaheri for his significant contribution to promoting Italian excellence in the UAE with the inaugural "Ambassador of Made in Italy in the UAE" award. Representatives from leading Italian companies in the UAE sports industry, including Lega Serie A, Technogym, RCS Sports, Colnago, Vivaticket and Deloitte Italia, also participated in a dynamic panel discussion, highlighting Italy's leadership in sports innovation and sustainability and its deep connections with sports and business in the UAE.

Ambassador Fanara underscored the economic significance of the Italian sports industry, boasting over 750 companies, employing over 30,000 people and generating a turnover of over €12.2 billion, with 75% of production exported worldwide. Reflecting on the event's success, Ambassador Fanara remarked: "The inaugural ‘Made in Italy Day’ in the UAE exceeded our expectations. It was heartening to witness the convergence of Italian and Emirati sports professionals, enthusiasts, business and industry leaders, united by a shared appreciation for excellence and innovation."

The event demonstrated the commitment of the Italian Embassy in the UAE to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting Italian culture and innovation on the global stage. Italian sports exports, renowned for their high quality, innovation and sustainability, further solidify Italy's position as a global leader in the sports industry.

