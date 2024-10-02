Bodour Al Qasimi: SIBF’s message affirms that civilisation’s achievements begin with a book

Ahmed Al Ameri: The book fair is a comprehensive platform empowering knowledge-based society

Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has unveiled the dates for the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), scheduled to run from November 6 - 17 under the theme ‘It Starts with a Book’. The highly-anticipated event will gather a diverse assembly of local, Arab, and international publishers alongside distinguished authors, intellectuals, and creatives from various disciplines, who will deliberate critical literary, cultural, and intellectual topics, sharing their expertise and insights with a global audience.

This year's fair will pay tribute to the Kingdom of Morocco as the Guest of Honour, celebrating its vibrant cultural heritage through a specially curated programme. The agenda will include workshops, book signings, and artistic performances that connect audiences with Moroccan literature and creativity. Attendees can also look forward to roaming shows that showcase the rich cultural diversity of Morocco alongside cultural forums designed for insightful discussions and the exchange of knowledge.

It Starts with a Book

The theme, ‘It Starts with a Book,’ embodies Sharjah’s unwavering belief in the pivotal role of reading and knowledge as the cornerstones of societal progress. It underscores that every learning journey begins with a book as a gateway to boundless knowledge. It asserts that books are essential tools for shaping the future, extending an open invitation to engage in the 43rd edition and embracing reading as a fundamental, lifelong pursuit.

SIBF's legacy and impact

Reflecting on the upcoming 43rd edition of the fair, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, said: "In an increasingly interconnected world, the role of books in bridging cultures and fostering understanding is more vital than ever. SIBF stands as a testament to this mission, uniting thousands of writers, intellectuals, and artists from around the globe in Sharjah. It serves as a powerful reminder that the foundations of every great civilisation are laid with books, and the values that shape nations are deeply rooted in literature."

She added, "Over the past four decades, SIBF has emerged as a significant force in the global knowledge and creative industries. Our emphasis extends beyond the sheer number of participating publishers and creatives to the profound impact of their collective presence, resulting in far-reaching effects and influencing both local and global economies. We encourage all participants in this year’s fair, and those in the future, to harness this platform to build partnerships, explore collaborative opportunities, and engage with the knowledge institutions at the fair."

A platform for knowledge-based societies

For his part, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, "This international cultural event exemplifies Sharjah and the UAE's unwavering commitment to advancing knowledge and underscoring the pivotal role of books in disseminating it. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the fair has evolved into more than just a space for readers and visitors. It has become a comprehensive platform for a knowledge-based society—bringing together readers, authors, translators, and illustrators to explore the latest trends in the sector and exchange innovative ideas. This aligns perfectly with SBA’s mission to showcase the richness of Emirati culture under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi.”

Honouring Morocco’s literary and cultural legacy

The celebration of Morocco as the Guest of Honour at the 43rd SIBF offers a unique opportunity to spotlight the country’s rich cultural heritage and its contributions to the Arab and global cultural landscapes. The Moroccan programme will feature publications and historical documents reflecting its cultural legacy's depth. Prominent Moroccan figures in the literary and intellectual spheres will lead panel discussions to foster cultural and knowledge exchange. Additionally, artistic and musical performances will illuminate Morocco’s diverse cultural expressions.