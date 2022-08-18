Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Higher Committee of the International Exhibition and Conference for National Security and Resilience Abu Dhabi (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022) held a virtual meeting to discuss the latest developments for the event. Chaired by His Excellency Maj. Gen. Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, the meeting was conducted in the presence of His Excellency Maj. Gen. Salem Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, and Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee; and Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), who are organising the international event in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior. Fellow members of the higher committees and chairs of the exhibition’s subcommittees were also in attendance.

The Committee reviewed the planning and development for the current edition of the event, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from 10 to 12 October 2022, the event will witness the wide-scale participation of global and regional institutions and companies working in the fields of national security and cyber security, prevention and community protection, to further enhance the quality of life for the community. 22 countries around the world will be participating in this event’s edition.

It was emphasised during the meeting to work as a single team to ensure success and excellence and in order to raise the level of the event.

As one of the most prominent regional events in the fields of security and artificial intelligence technologies, the event will help to enhance security, protection, and quality of life for communities and the services provided to them.

The attendees discussed preparations for organising the event and the opening ceremony in a manner befitting the major event, in addition to reviewing the concept of the sessions of the Interior Ministry Youth Council in cooperation with ADNEC, which will be held on the sidelines of ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022.

This year's edition focuses on consolidating relations of cooperation and communication between companies operating in four sectors: national security, cyber security, police and law enforcement, and the protection of vital installations, and includes more than 23 high-level workshops in which a prominent group of decision-makers, experts and prominent specialists participate.

This year's edition, organised by ADNEC, will witness the unveiling of a group of modern technologies and the latest innovations in the field, including digital forensics, anti-malware, anti-spam and anti-virus techniques.

-Ends-