Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR) Abu Dhabi 2022 concluded today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The event was organized by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ.

This edition witnessed a record participation, attracting more than 19,493 thousand visitors, rising 15% from the previous edition in 2018, while the space allocated for presentations also saw a similar increase. The number of exhibitors this year surged by 121% compared the prior edition, while national companies made up 34% of overall exhibitors. This year’s edition also saw the participation of 120 regional and international delegations, marking a 20% increase including delegations from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Italy, and Ethiopia, in addition to a delegation from Interpol. This exhibition area also increased by 15%.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Inspector General at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the exhibition, expressed his thanks and appreciation to all partners and everyone who contributed to the success of the 7th edition of this prominent international event, stressing the prominent role played by the exhibition as a global platform that brings together this fine selection of institutions and companies gathered in the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, which hosted this international gathering.

He said that we are proud of the achievements in terms of the participation, meetings, discussions, and presentations accompanying the ISNR exhibition, which constituted scientific dialogue sessions on the best methods and standards used around the world in the fields of security in all its forms, protection, and prevention, noting that this success is a motivation for exerting more efforts to ensure the sustainability of excellence in the story of this international exhibition.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group said: “The seventh edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022) was exceptional by all standards, witnessing an increase in the number of exhibiting companies, space allocated for presentations as well as in visitors. These numbers constitute a new success story added to ADNEC Group that has a record of organizing and hosting major events in several vital sectors. This falls in line with our efforts to enhance the emirate's position as a regional and global center for major events. and positions ADNEC Group as one of the most prominent international player in the exhibitions and conferences sector by organizing and attracting them to the most important major global events.”

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC said: “This year’s edition of ISNR achieved record participation at all levels. We appreciate the support of all our partners from the public and private sectors, led by the Ministry of Interior and the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, who contributed greatly to the success of the exhibition and enhanced its position as a destination for international specialists in cyber security.

The third and final day of the exhibition witnessed 12 high-level workshops, which began with the Abu Dhabi Police Innovation Lab, followed by a keynote speech from His Excellency Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director General of the Emergences, Crises and Disasters Management Center (ADCMC). He discussed the establishment of a local centre for crisis management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This was followed by a workshop titled “Reimagining Safe Cities in an Increasingly Connected World” which was presented by Eng, Arif Mohammed Al Janahi, Director of the Security Engineering Department at the Security Industry Regulatory Agency in Dubai.

Additionally, Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer at Huawei UAE, presented a workshop, which highlighted the current cybersecurity policies and the rapid evolution of cyber risks. Another workshop titled “Cyber ​​Resilience in Developing Economies – Promoting a Secure Digital Transformation” was presented by Arif Hassan, Strategic Accounts Manager at UL. This was followed by a workshop titled “Communication and Data Security, Remote Work Infrastructure and the Smart City” presented by Andrew Dolganow, Vice President of Strategic Products and Business Development Department at KATIM, as well as a high-level workshop on “The Effects of Climate Change on the Future Performance of Civil Defence” delivered by Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

The concluding day also involved a seminar titled “Moving Forward: Preserving Assets and Addressing Potential Cyber ​​Threats” with the participation of John Becknerm, CEO of Horizon Technologies, Athol Thomas Richard Yates, Assistant Professor of Humanities and Social Sciences at Khalifa University, Andrew Dolganow, Vice President Head of Strategic Product and Business Development at KATIM, and Dr. Axel Y. Poschman, CEO of WATHIQ Lab.

This was followed by a workshop titled “The Hacking March” presented by Professor Paul W. Poteete Associate Professor of Computer Science and Cybersecurity at Geneva College in the USA, as well as a workshop on artificial intelligence, smart decision support for incident management systems, and the integrated procedures platform presented by Lt. Col. Engineer Salem Hashem Al Habashi, Director of the Public Safety Department at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

The workshops concluded with the “Using Robots and Electric Vehicles for Emergency Response” featuring Mohammad Bany Hathel, Founder, CEO, and Partner at AlQudra International, followed by an interview titled “Achieving More with Less: Facing the Resource Challenge through Technology in Infrastructure Protection” with Rabih Bou Rached, CEO of FEDS Drone-powered Solutions.