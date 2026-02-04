Dubai, UAE: The 24th edition of the IREX 2026, Dubai will take place on 7th–8th February at Anantara Downtown, Business Bay bringing together leading international real estate companies, EB-5 regional centers, golden visa companies, immigration consultants, legal experts from over 10 countries.

IREX 2026 serves as a premier B2C platform for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and affluent expatriates seeking opportunities in international real estate investment, residency, and citizenship by investment programs. The event is expected to attract 500+ visitors, with exhibitors from the USA, Canada, UAE, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Malta, Mauritius, Poland, Australia and the Caribbean, including several U.S. EB-5 specialists.

Strong Focus on the U.S. EB-5 Investor Visa Program

A key highlight of IREX 2026 Dubai is the strong presence of leading U.S. EB-5 regional centers and law firms, showcasing high-potential, USCIS-approved EB-5 projects.

“IREX Dubai is the annual highlight for all of us. The event continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the global immigration space,” said Girish Mohile, Vice President at CMB Swiss Co.

“Pine State is a trusted Regional Center owned by a 68-year-old economic development company, providing investors with confidence and security through a long history of success and integrity. We welcome you to our booth at IREX 2026 for more exciting details.” says Sebastian Stubbe, CEO & Managing Director, Pine State Regional Center.

With Dubai emerging as a strategic hub for investor migration, EB-5 companies report a 40% increase in EB-5 applications from UAE-based investors over the past two to three years.

“Established in 2008, EB5 Capital has raised over $1 billion in EB-5 financing and have earned our mark under the top EB-5 investment issuers in the industry. We have helped over 2000+ investors and their families migrate to the United States. Find EB5 Capital's India market representatives at their booth in IREX Dubai,” says Rhea Nundy, Senior Director, Investor Relations, EB5 Capital.

“Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity,” says Rishabh Gandhi, Regional Director - India & Middle East, Civitas Capital Group

An EB-5 Experts Panel Discussion on 'EB-5 in 2026 and Beyond: Policy, Projects & Pathways', sponsored by Civitas Capital Group, EB-5 Capital and Pine State Regional Center, will take place on Day 1 of the conclave.

Global Real Estate, Golden Visa & Citizenship Opportunities

Beyond EB-5, IREX 2026 will showcase international real estate, Golden Visa, and citizenship-by-investment programs from 10+ countries, with investment options starting from approximately AED 2.3 million. Visitors can explore opportunities offering visa-free travel, tax efficiency, rental yields, lifestyle benefits, and long-term wealth diversification.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi Group, said “We are delighted to participate in IREX, a leading global platform connecting investors, innovators, and industry leaders worldwide. Our participation reflects our commitment to global growth, meaningful partnerships, and shaping the future of real estate through scale, vision, and long-term value creation."

“LUX&EASY designs and develops A+ energy-efficient residences and high-performing hospitality assets that redefine sustainable luxury in Greece. LUX&EASY is a leading specialist in the Greek Golden Visa Program, offering a fast, secure, and fully managed pathway to residency through premium real estate investments starting from €250,000, with full legal support, property management, and attractive rental yields,” says Vasilis Leivadas, Business Development Director, LUX&EASY, Greece.

Industry Voices Participating in the Conclave

Industry leaders participating at IREX 2026 include executives from leading EB-5 Regional Centers, Golden Visa Companies from Greece, Portugal, Malta, and global immigration and real estate firms.

CMB Regional Centers, LUX&EASY, Azizi Group are platinum partners of the show. Other exhibitors include A.Karitzis Legal, Global Citizenship Partners, Belgravia Advisory, FirstPathway Partners, MIBS Group, Homefed Corporation, Golden Visa Group, Gadde Capital, BTT Lawyers, Miracon, U.S. Immigration Fund, Root Immigration, Dugasta, Vakon, TBI Mauritius, Oikos, Mercan Group, EkoDevelopers, Renty & Grit.

About IREX

IREX is organized by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of an international media company specializing in exhibitions and conferences. Since 2015, IREX has successfully hosted 23 editions across India and the UAE, establishing itself as a trusted platform for international real estate and investment migration.

For more information: www.irexindia.com

Register to attend: https://www.irexindia.com/visitor/register/