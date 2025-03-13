Dubai, UAE: The 21st edition of the IPS 2025, "The Global Real Estate Marketplace," will take place from April 14 to 16, 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will feature several activities and events highlighting the latest trends and relevant topics in the real estate sector.

IPS is a global platform for showcasing the latest real estate projects and future trends in this vital sector. It is a key event on the agenda for any investor or real estate enthusiast, gathering leading real estate developers, experts, and investors from around the world, and offering numerous benefits for participants, with not only the exhibition itself but also several events and initiatives.

The exhibition focuses on five prime pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & Proptech, IPS Design, and IPS Services.

One of the main activities alongside the exhibition is the Institutional Investor Conference, which will bring together institutional investors, senior officials and representatives from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), government entities, local and international institutions, major real estate developers, property owners, land and hotel lease owners, and the hospitality sector.

The Institutional Investor Conference will take place on April 14 and 15, with the aim of exchanging knowledge, experiences, and insights, offering advice to investors. Industry thought leaders will provide valuable perspectives on various real estate markets and the best investment strategies. The conference will also feature presentations from real estate developers showcasing their latest projects, offering details on the features and services these projects provide. This will help attendees stay informed about the latest trends, innovative technologies, investment opportunities, and incentives in the global real estate sector.

Real estate investment encompasses various aspects and activities, with services and industries that influence the availability of information, enabling investors to make informed decisions that suit their circumstances. The Institutional Investor Conference will address various factors impacting investors, from regulatory laws to political risks, economic changes, and tax regulations. It will also focus on overcoming challenges and achieving investment objectives, including selecting the right property type for investment.

The Institutional Investor Conference is one of the key components of the event, connecting international funds with projects in the UAE, fostering communication between different parties, promoting foreign direct investment, and driving growth in the country's real estate sector in line with Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, emphasized Dubai's pivotal role as a leading global business hub, praising its leadership's vision that has established the foundation for excellence and leadership. He explained that Dubai provides an attractive and integrated investment environment, with Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) being one of the key channels that attract both local and international investors.

He added that Dubai’s infrastructure, flexible regulatory framework, and ambitious economic policies contribute to significant growth in the REIT sector in the region. Investing in these funds offers diverse opportunities, including residential real estate, commercial projects, and hospitality assets, providing investors with promising avenues to grow their wealth.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in real estate funds in Dubai as an effective tool for benefiting from the thriving real estate market, with the potential for attractive returns and contributing to the city’s rapid growth. He stressed the need for a strategic investment approach, starting with comprehensive research and consulting financial experts to assess investment goals, ensuring informed decisions that align with the investors' financial aspirations.

Key topics of the conference include discussing global and regional real estate investment opportunities, changing regulatory and political environments, understanding the legal landscape, investment attraction strategies, evaluating economic environments, leasing versus ownership, and other key factors investors look for in real estate investment like current market drivers, evaluation of investment incentives, assessment of risks and returns, evolution of financing models, future of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and other evolving trends in real estate investment.

The Institutional Investor Conference targets real estate fund managers, REITs, real estate developers, owners of commercial and residential properties, high net-worth individuals, investors and owners of long and short-term rental properties, hotels, banks, and other financial institutions.

Alongside the booming real estate market in Dubai, characterized by record-breaking transactions and rapid growth, IPS gains significant importance as a link between industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders, enabling them to capitalize on the momentum and explore the latest trends and opportunities shaping the future of real estate.

​​​​​​For more information about the exhibition, please visit: www.ipscongress.com