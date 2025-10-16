Sharjah, UAE – ION, the sustainable mobility venture by BEEAH and Crescent Enterprises, has announced the launch of its EV ecosystem, consisting of the ION app and a Charge Point Management System, addressing end-to-end requirements for electric vehicle charging in the UAE. The fully integrated EV ecosystem ─ a regional first ─ is being utilized for EV chargers across the UAE, including a network of over 100 ultra-fast EV chargers being deployed by ION in partnership with Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA).

Unveiled to industry partners and stakeholders at the Evolve Future Mobility Show, held at Expo Centre Sharjah, ION’s comprehensive ecosystem addresses a critical gap in the region’s EV infrastructure, which has been long challenged by fragmentation despite a growing community of EV users. It transforms the charging experience by bringing together drivers, operators, property owners, fleet managers, and government stakeholders under one connected ecosystem. Drivers can locate nearby charging stations through a single app, while operators and government entities gain insight into network performance and access management tools to maximize growth and revenue.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said: “The launch of the ION application is a milestone moment for us, our partners, and the broader electrification of cities in the region. Complementing its EV charging infrastructure, ION has created a platform that will encourage more businesses to enter the market of providing EV charging infrastructure while empowering end users with seamless access to EV chargers and benefit from future services.”

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, said: “The GCC is rapidly transitioning from being known as a hub for traditional energy to becoming recognized as a catalyst for smart, sustainable mobility. Through ION, we are proud to support this shift by building the infrastructure and platforms that make electrification practical, scalable, and accessible. This launch marks an important step toward regional leadership in clean transport and the creation of long-term value for users, operators, and partners alike.”

ION’s digital rollout across the UAE complements its ongoing collaboration with SRTA to further strengthen Sharjah’s EV infrastructure. App users will gain exclusive access to ION’s network of ultra-fast DC chargers installed across strategic locations, delivering reliable, safe speeds of up to 400kW, which can fully charge an EV in as little as 20 minutes. The public-private sector partnership aligns with regional net-zero ambitions and supports national climate targets through a future-ready charging infrastructure.

Commenting on the launch, Amir Melad, CEO of ION, said: “ION has always seen electric mobility as a catalyst to drive smarter, more sustainable cities in the UAE. We are already seeing momentum for city-wide EV transitions, and we’re proud to provide the technology and infrastructure to accelerate that shift. With this unified, intelligent platform, our goal is to make EV adoption seamless for users and lucrative for businesses, starting right here in the UAE.”

ION offered a live demonstration of its ecosystem at its pavilion at the Evolve Future Mobility Show, featuring the app and a physical charging point. Visitors experienced the platform’s intuitive user journey: to find a nearby charger on the map, plug in, track the charging session in real time, and drive off with payment handled automatically. ION’s demonstration mirrored its vision for its ongoing project with SRTA, which was also part of the ION pavilion. The ION and SRTA collaboration will deploy over 100 EV chargers across strategic locations along Sharjah’s highways and across its districts.

Previously, ION completed groundbreaking projects in the UAE, from deploying charging infrastructure to exploring autonomous transport systems. ION had installed the region’s first ultra-fast EV charger on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It also has a collaboration with Masdar City to offer sustainable ride hailing services using a fleet of electric vehicles.

The ION app is available for download in the UAE on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android). For the future, ION is planning a roll out of its app, as well as its CPMS, to the wider GCC region.

About ION

From its homebase in Sharjah, UAE, ION is transforming electric mobility by connecting EV drivers, charging operators, property owners, and governments through a single, integrated platform. Blending global EV expertise with regional insight, ION develops and operates the digital and physical infrastructure needed to accelerate EV adoption across the GCC. Founded in 2018 as a joint venture between BEEAH and Crescent Enterprises, ION is pioneering innovations in mobility to empower a sustainable future.



About BEEAH

BEEAH is pioneering sustainability and inspiring innovation to empower humanity’s future. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.



About CE-Creates

CE-Creates is the venture-building arm of Crescent Enterprises, dedicated to launching and scaling transformative businesses across technology, sustainability, and consumer innovation. Using a disciplined, sector-agnostic venture studio model and an AED 250 million initial commitment over five years, CE-Creates provides capital, operational support, and ecosystem access to maximize venture success.

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people. Its four platforms – CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates – span ports and logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, business aviation, private equity, venture capital, and business incubation. Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family‑owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years.