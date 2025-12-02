Interocean Marine Services (Interocean) has been named the winner of the Innovation and Technology Project of the Year at the 2025 International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) Awards in Kuala Lumpur, recognising the company’s pioneering offshore support capabilities and its leadership in digital innovation.

The award highlights Interocean’s Digital Asset Management initiative, which is redefining how marine assets are monitored, maintained, and optimised. By integrating 3D scanning, digital twins, AI-driven predictive modelling, and UAV-based inspection, the solution delivers a step change in asset integrity management.

Already deployed across drilling vessels in Singapore and internationally, the programme delivers real-time condition assessments, risk-based maintenance, and streamlined remedial and spares management. Crucially, it also reduces the need for manned confined-space entry, significantly enhancing safety while improving operational efficiency.

The initiative has produced measurable performance gains, including 15% reductions in maintenance budgets and up to 50% fewer equipment failures. Over an asset’s lifecycle, repair and upgrade costs are projected to fall by as much as 65%, with a further 10% reduction in insurance premiums. These outcomes directly support more sustainable operations - cutting waste, emissions, and offshore exposure while extending asset life.

Interocean’s use of drone technology, a central part of the award-winning project, has transformed traditional inspection methods. UAV-based Ultrasonic Thickness Measurements have reduced the need for scaffolding and rope access by up to 80%, accelerating inspection timelines while maintaining full compliance and accuracy.

The system’s proven ability to improve safety, extend asset longevity, and enable data-driven decision-making supports client ambitions for efficiency and energy transition readiness. Recognition in Singapore further strengthens Interocean’s plans for regional expansion, with a new office currently underway.

Receiving the award, Interocean’s Chief Commercial Officer Alex Clark commented: “Our Digital Asset Management initiative is a source of immense pride for Interocean, and a key differentiator in our service offering. Receiving this acknowledgement from IMCA – one of our industries most recognised trade bodies is a huge testament to our team’s work. Accepting it in a room full of supporters and peers was an honour and a fantastic way to celebrate what has been another great year for Interocean.”

