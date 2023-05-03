Dubai: EMERGE has built a reputation to being one of the most established international tech conferences, with the focus on emerging markets. Bringing together startups, tech talents, investors and related industries from the New East ( MENA, CEE, the Balkans, Turkey and Central Asia).

Started in Belarus in 2018, EMERGE conference has become the “offline” focal point for tech, bringing together great minds and leaders of the industry online and offline. Over the years, various events have attracted up to 12,000 participants from more than 100 countries, and this year EMERGE is expanding its outreach to MENA.

This year’s focus will be exploring latest in tech and VC news, founders’ stories, women in tech & mentoring sessions for tech talent. Top experts from Binance, Google, Microsoft, Insilico Medicine, ARTISANT, Modus Capital and many more will join this years conference.

For this edition, EMERGE will be bringing venture funds such as Flat6Labs, V7 Group, AK Venture, Global Millennial Capital, GrowX ventures and more investors having a proven track record of supporting emerging startups. They will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with startups, online mentorship sessions, special investors events and pitching sessions.

The annual pitching competition, EMERGE CHALLENGE is accepting applications from startup ticket owners till 8 May, winner can receive up to $500k in investment commitment. EMERGE CHALLENGE is on a mission to help early stage startup from emerging markets to scale globally - previous years startups at EMERGE has raised over $25M in investments.

2023 will also be the year that EMERGE club is to be launched - an exclusive membership club for all SUPER COMBO ticket holders. Members will be entitled to a range of special benefits, exclusive access to investment opportunities, emerging startups, new technologies, special events, networking opportunities, 1-to-1 meetings with advisors from all over the world, VC-mastermind sessions, special offers for participation in offline events by EMERGE.

Previous speakers of EMERGE include Silicon valley investor, Tim Draper, angel-investor & supermodel Natalya Vodianova, the editor-at-large at TechCrunch Mike Butcher, famous author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra, former editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review Gideon Lichfield. In addition to, top execs from companies such as Facebook, Google, WhatsApp, Dropbox, Nike, Sifted, Farfetch, Wired and Tesla Among the mentors and jury of our startup competitions Atomico, Notion Capital, Northzone, M12 from Microsoft, Techstars, 500 Istanbul Were involved.

Tickets are now available for purchase via the website - card or crypto payments accepted.

-Ends-