Scientists attending the 15th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM) in Ras Al Khaimah discuss applications of advanced materials with RAK Ceramics, Hira Technologies, Spatial and other companies

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Acclaimed scientists from universities across the globe have paid visits to several Ras Al Khaimah-based companies in an effort to build a bridge between academia and industry, through exchange of knowledge, highlighting the advantages of utilizing advanced materials and building stronger working relationships.

The scientists, from universities as far afield as the United States, Germany and Australia, are in Ras Al Khaimah for the 15th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM) and took advantage of the trip to visit the leadership teams and Research & Development Departments at companies such as RAK Ceramics, Falcon Technologies International, Hira Industries and Spatial Composite Solutions.

Members of the RAKCAM Board attending the meetings included Prof. Sir Anthony Cheetham, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials, which organizes IWAM, and a professor at both the University of California and the National University of Singapore; Prof. Sir Andre Geim, who won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2010 for the joint discovery of graphene at the University of Manchester, UK; and Prof. Judith MacManus-Driscoll, of the University of Cambridge, UK.

Commenting on the field visits, Professor Cheetham said: “Visiting these Ras Al Khaimah companies offered valuable opportunities for networking and exchanging insights on the companies’ operations and how Advanced Materials could be applied to improve their workflow, reduce costs and increase sustainability. This is the second year that IWAM Board members have conducted such visits, which play a vital role for companies to gain a deeper understanding of the real-world applications of advanced materials and to help forge long-term academic-industry partnerships in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and organized by the Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials, IWAM is a global forum for research and discovery in the field of Advanced Materials, which include metals, ceramics and polymers that are either new or enhanced beyond their original state, making them superior materials that are more beneficial for various uses. Using Advanced Materials can enhance the performance of components, improving entire systems so that they are more productive, durable or fuel efficient, etc.

As part of the field visits, scientists took a tour of the following Ras Al Khaimah-based companies: RAK Ceramics, Falcon Technologies International, Eternity Technologies, Erith Industries, Hira Industries and Spatial Composite Solutions.

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.

www.rakmediaoffice.ae | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube