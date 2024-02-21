Leading scientific voices offer perspective and expertise on sustainability and how science and innovation are deeply linked

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Globally renowned scientists attending the 15th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM) in Ras Al Khaimah participated in two sessions of UAE Innovates, offering insights and expertise in areas related to sustainability and the intersection of science and innovation.

Prof. Sir Anthony Cheetham, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Center for Advanced Materials (RAKCAM), which organizes IWAM, and Prof. Veena Sahajwalla, Director of the SMaRT Centre at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia, both delivered one-hour talks to an audience of government officials, academics and students at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center.

UAE Innovates is a nationwide celebration of innovation, one of the largest events of its kind in the world, and a consolidated effort by the government, private sector and individuals to help create a widespread culture of innovation in the UAE.

Chairman of RAKCAM Prof. Cheetham, who is also a Research Professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Visiting Professor at the National University of Singapore, spoke about the goals of the Ras Al Khaimah Center for Advanced Materials and the role of the International Workshop on Advanced Materials in promoting science and inspiring school and university students in Ras Al Khaimah and across the UAE. He shared his thoughts on how advanced materials have the potential to revolutionize several industries, such as aerospace, transport, construction and healthcare, and can help lower carbon footprint and energy demand.

Prof. Sahajwalla, who is known as ‘The Waste Queen’ in her native Australia for her pioneering work in transforming waste into green materials, spoke about how utilizing waste is essential to achieve true sustainability. She also shared details about ways to reform waste and reuse it in a circular economy.

UAE Innovates continues in Ras Al Khaimah at Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Center until February 23. As part of the month-long nationwide agenda for ‘UAE Innovates 2024’, the exhibition showcases key innovations across various sectors, featuring lectures, workshops and panel discussions on the pivotal role of innovative solutions in driving continued progress and prosperity.

-Ends-

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.