Abu Dhabi: The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) has announced it will participate in the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition. Set to take place from the 2nd-8th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, with IFHC’s pavilion set to showcase the remarkable story of the Abu Dhabi Houbara Conservation Programme. Since being established almost 46 years ago by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, this programme has seen its total number of houbara breeding production increase to more than 790,000 birds. These achievements have been made possible through the development of specialized centres that have been established by the Fund within and outside of the UAE.

The IFHC’s pavilion will pay tribute to the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father. His distinctive vision served as the cornerstone for establishing this programme in the late 1970s. A significant milestone in the programme's history was the celebration of the first Asian Houbara bird born in Al Ain Zoo in 1982. This momentous occasion further fuelled the commitment to leverage scientific and technological advancements to overcome the challenges associated with breeding these birds in captivity. The overarching goal was to safeguard their genetic traits and natural wildness, all in service of wildlife preservation.

As part of the IFHC’s pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, visitors will also have the unique opportunity to meet Asian Houbara that have been bred in the Fund's centres. These birds serve as a living testament to Abu Dhabi's remarkable success in sustaining the wildlife of these two species across their natural habitats in Asia and North Africa. Visitors will be able to delve into their biological and behavioural characteristics, as well as the notable distinctions. They will also be able to engage with Houbara ambassadors, represented by school students, to understand more about the birds, which are an iconic symbol of wildlife conservation in Abu Dhabi. With the participation of male and female students, the IFHC’s pavilion will feature a dedicated mini platform. It will feature various scientific and technical fields and information of career opportunities. This initiative aims to inspire the next generation to contribute to the preservation of Houbara and other wildlife species and is carrying forward the legacy of the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed.

In the Genome section, visitors will discover methods for preserving the genetic integrity of the Houbara species, ensuring the best chances for their survival and natural reproduction without impacting the genetic makeup of wild populations. In a first-time feature at this exhibition, IFHC has dedicated a special station to showcase the artificial processes developed by its breeding centres. Visitors can learn about creating the artificial conditions that are necessary for breeding birds in significant numbers. They will also gain an understanding into techniques like artificial insemination, incubation, hatching, and chick rearing, all of which are tailored to the birds' age and the purpose of their production, whether it's for inclusion in breeding programmes or for wildlife conservation efforts.

Visitors can also embark on a virtual journey with the migratory Houbara, travelling from Asia, including Kazakhstan, China, and Mongolia, before returning to the UAE's desert.

They will also be able to see the efforts to preserve the Houbara and protecting heritage, a testament to the principles instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed. These principles are firmly rooted in animal welfare, a deep passion for nature, and the sustainable use of resources to preserve heritage and wildlife.

In the Community Corner, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the book titled "Stories from Our Environment." This book was developed by students from 151 schools in the Emirates and features 15 beautifully illustrated stories. These stories were winning entries from a competition initiated by the Fund in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment. Visitors can also discover the “Houbara Model” an educational programme that incorporates interdisciplinary learning units. These units are thoughtfully designed with educational games and learning experiences in alignment with the Ministry of Education curriculum. The programme's learning platform, which is integrated into the official Ministry of Education platform, offers a wide range of educational materials for students, teachers, and parents. This initiative aims to provide young learners with an engaging learning journey. Visitors will also have the opportunity to watch video clips, which tell a captivating story about the nature, culture, and sustainable heritage of the Emirates.

Speaking of IFHC’s participation, His Excellency Abdulla Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Director General of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, said: "Through our involvement in this year's Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to preserving the delicate ecological balance. We remain dedicated to advancing our pioneering programme, which serves as an exemplar in safeguarding endangered bird and wildlife species.

“We underscore our resolve to collaborate with various entities, organizations, and individuals, including environmental advocates, nature enthusiasts, and falconers who cherish the wisdom passed down through generations. Our aim is to steadfastly support the strategic objectives of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, which is rooted in continuous development, rigorous scientific research, comprehensive field studies, and international cooperation. We seek to strengthen the application of both national and international conventions, regulations, and legislation while further advancing techniques for breeding, utilisation, and wildlife management in their natural habitats."

He added: "It's not just about protecting a single bird; Abu Dhabi's efforts have extended to safeguarding and revitalising entire populations in their natural habitats. Houbara bustards hold significance as both a national and international symbol of environmental preservation. They serve as vital indicators of the conservation of a complete ecosystem, encompassing all its elements: plants, animals, soil, water, air, and landscapes.

“Furthermore, they are closely intertwined with the lifestyles and cultural heritage of local communities, which have a rich history of benevolence towards animals and plants, along with the preservation of natural resources. Across numerous countries where we've expanded our efforts, community partnerships have played a crucial role in supporting the operation of conservation centres and ensuring the success of protection and monitoring programmes, as well as field studies. These collaborations have not only created employment and skill development opportunities but have also facilitated the development of modern infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, mosques, sports complexes, and essential utilities such as water and electricity networks."

About the International Fund for Houbara Conservation

The International Fund for Houbara Conservation is an extension of the initiative started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan., who established the Abu Dhabi Houbara Conservation Programme over four decades ago. This initiative aims to preserve houbara bustards, protect their natural habitats, and the species connected to them. It encompasses a comprehensive global strategy including scientific research, proposed protective measures, support for local communities, and the development of breeding and release programmes to enhance the wild populations of houbara.

The International Fund for Houbara Conservation was established in 2006 to carry forward the management and development of this programme on a global scale, while also enhancing its international partnerships throughout the range of houbara bustard distribution.

IFHC's list of international partners includes various countries across the houbara's distribution range in Asia and North Africa. This list comprises China, India, Jordan, Mongolia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and others. IFHC operates main centers for breeding, release, scientific research, and field studies in Abu Dhabi, Morocco, and Kazakhstan.

