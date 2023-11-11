ABU DHABI: Policymakers and healthcare leaders from around the world emphasized the importance of technology in creating a qualitative shift in the healthcare delivery system at a ‘Leadership Majlis’ held as part of the 2nd International Nursing, Midwifery & Allied Health Congress. At ‘The Leadership Majlis – Navigating the Future’, organized by Burjeel Holdings, the speakers highlighted the pivotal role of technology in transforming healthcare, specifically emphasizing the importance of data- and evidence-based care as well as integrating artificial intelligence to provide value-based care and improve healthcare outcomes. They also touched on the potential of data and blockchain technologies, emphasizing how these tools can enhance the efficiency and transparency of healthcare systems.

Speakers emphasized the positive impact of digital transformation, citing lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion served as a testament to the UAE's commitment to innovation and adaptability in the face of global health challenges.

During the session, Dr. Hatem Faraj Al Ameri, Director of the Division of Healthcare Workforce Monitoring at DoH, explained the necessity for an effective healthcare system led by a competent and experienced workforce. He said, “Our role as leaders in the field of healthcare is to anticipate future demand and convert disruptions into opportunities to improve health services provided to community members, using advanced technology, connectivity, research and a competent and adaptive workforce.”

The Leadership Majlis highlighted the importance of planning for the future in the field of healthcare. The rapid response of the UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of years of emergency preparedness and investment in its infrastructure and advanced digital system, said the experts.

Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “The DoH has been instrumental in establishing a cutting-edge technological infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, placing us at the forefront of innovation. As for Burjeel Holdings, we are happy to invest in advanced technologies and new service lines, aiming to provide accessible and comprehensive treatment options for patients seeking complex care in Abu Dhabi.”

The speakers stressed that no digital algorithms can replace the human touch of nursing and interaction with patients, as nurses play a pivotal role in delivering precision and personalized care.

The Leadership Majlis featured engaging panel discussions, on the future of healthcare that explored the impact of various factors, such as climate and conflict, on different populations and delved into the role of disruptive technologies and care models in shaping the future of healthcare. Participants also discussed the path forward, transcending current models of care and healthcare delivery to promote better health and well-being while eliminating disparities and inequities.

Another key topic addressed during the Leadership Majlis was the workforce requirements in the evolving healthcare landscape. Participants explored strategies to meet the emerging demand for healthcare professionals and ensure the workforce is equipped to navigate the challenges of the future.

Mr. Safeer Ahamed, COO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “Burjeel places a paramount focus on technology adoption and healthcare innovation, as is exemplified by our collaboration with Oracle Cerner. Implementing this cutting-edge Electronic Medical Records platform across our hospital network enhances overall patient care and ensures seamless continuity. Introducing an omnichannel experience with self-registration kiosks aims to reduce human intervention, alleviate administrative burdens, and optimize resource efficiency. Our goal is to empower our clinical workforce to concentrate on essential clinical activities.”

The Leadership Majlis also included Howard Catton, CEO, International Council of Nurses; HE Saleh Saif Al Ali, Executive Director of the Center of Emergency Preparedness and Response at DoH; Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at DoH; and Dr. Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, the Executive Director of the International Patient Care Center.