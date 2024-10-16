The World Energy Council has announced that the 27th edition of the World Energy Congress, to be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Energy, from 26-29 October 2026, in Riyadh, will take place under the theme ‘Inspiring Transformations, Delivering Transitions.’

World Energy Congress 2026 is designed to inspire, combining aspiration, vision and promise with enticing, practical and actionable opportunities in the energy sector, taking into consideration the different national and economic circumstances in a comprehensive manner. The Congress 2026 theme 'Inspiring Transformations, Delivering Transitions' is a logical evolution from the approach of the Rotterdam hosted World Energy Congress 2024 as the world moves beyond “redesigning energy” and into action and reflects an ambition to connect the dots between visionary thinking and practical action that can deliver a better energy future for billions of lives and a healthy planet.

Saudi Arabia’s selection to host this global event reflects the Kingdom’s pivotal role in the energy sector and its ongoing efforts to achieve energy transitions. The selection also highlights the Kingdom’s leadership in advancing global sustainability efforts, fostering innovative solutions in the field of clean energy, and adopting pioneering initiatives including Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative.

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, said: " The Kingdom’s hosting of World Energy Congress 2026 comes at a pivotal moment for the global energy sector, given the transformations and developments the world is witnessing in this socially and economically vital sector. There is no doubt that the World Energy Congress has contributed to driving energy shifts and transitions for over a century by bringing together energy stakeholders from all over the world to exchange ideas and perspectives. By organizing this event, the Kingdom will strive to achieve the objectives of the World Energy Congress, which align with the goals of “Saudi Vision 2030."

Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council, said: "Our chosen theme for the Riyadh-hosted World Energy Congress 2026 is all about the effectiveness of today’s actions in making successful energy transitions – plural – happen across the world. Humanity is at an historic energy crossroads. There is not a single choice of one energy direction or another but rather multiple choices in building momentum along geographically diverse pathways."

“We are aiming for and require a shift in gears - mindsets, measurement frameworks and momentum. Society can move from small incremental improvements to transformational outcomes, in different places and at different paces. Our groundbreaking World Energy Council model of convening power for common good invites progressive and pragmatic leaders to engage in inclusive and intergenerational leadership dialogues to drive pragmatic actions involving communities across all regions, sectors and segments to create modern energy societies." Dr Wilkinson added.

About the World Energy Congress

For over 100 years, the World Energy Congress has convened the cooperative power of the world energy community to turn inspiration into action and shape the global energy agenda. Today, as the only truly global energy event bringing together 250+ C-suite speakers and 70+ Ministers alongside 18,000+ international energy stakeholders, the Congress enables the highest levels of government-to-government dialogue and unites businesses and communities of all shapes and sizes. It bridges sectors, geographies and generations to make faster, fairer, and more far reaching energy transitions happen. Learn more at www.worldenergycongress.org.