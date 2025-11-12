Abu Dhabi, UAE: Inovartic Investment LLC, a UAE based innovation driven investment firm, announced the official launch of its breakthrough product Sorpure, a graphite based oil spill remediation solution, during ADIPEC 2025, hosted by ADNOC and held Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The product launch marks a new chapter in Inovartic Investment’s environmental technology journey, following a series of milestones that began with its commercialization partnership with Al Masaood Energy at ADIPEC 2024, where both companies unveiled their pioneering oil absorption technology. The journey continued with Inovartic’s successful participation in the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025, showcasing its innovative oil spill solutions that align with the UAE’s sustainability vision.

During ADIPEC 2025, under Al Masaood Energy’s exhibition booth, Sorpure attracted significant attention from industry leaders, drawing praise for its exceptional absorption efficiency up to seven times higher than comparable market products, combined with reusability, scalability, and environmental safety. The product’s performance and versatility positioned it as one of the most talked about innovations at the convention.

“Sorpure is not only a product it represents our commitment to creating sustainable, high impact technologies that address real world challenges in the energy and environmental sectors,” said Mr. Saif Al Darmaki, Chairman and Co founder of Inovartic Investment. “The UAE’s drive towards green innovation inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of science and technology to deliver solutions that protect both our economy and our environment.”

Building on the successful product launch, Inovartic Investment is now advancing Sorpure’s next evolution, a transformation from a standalone absorbent technology into an AI driven environmental response ecosystem. Through its AI Innovation Centre at Abu Dhabi University, under the TMC² MEA Venture Builder Program, the company is previewing its integrated AI SaaS layer which is designed to transform oil-spill response, enabling faster decision-making, smarter deployment, and enhanced ESG performance through data-driven insights.

“Our vision for Sorpure goes far beyond cleanup it’s about prediction, prevention, and performance analytics,” said Mr. Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co founder of Inovartic Investment. “By merging material science with artificial intelligence, we aim to establish a fully data driven environmental response framework that can serve global markets and set new sustainability standards.”

Dr. Ahmad El Tannir, General Manager at Al Masaood Energy, also stated: “Al Masaood Energy is proud to partner with Inovartic Investment in bringing Sorpure to market. Our collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing sustainable technologies that serve the global energy sector. Through this partnership, we continue to support the UAE’s vision for a cleaner, more innovative, and resilient future.”

With Sorpure’s official debut, Inovartic Investment continues to reinforce its role as a catalyst for innovation in the UAE’s clean tech and environmental solutions landscape, aligning with the nation’s broader goals of industrial transformation, sustainability, and technology leadership.

About Inovartic Investment

Inovartic Investment LLC is a UAE based innovation investment firm dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of advanced technologies across strategic sectors including clean technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced materials. The company partners with global innovators and local institutions to drive impactful ventures that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

About Al Masaood Energy

Founded in 1971, Al Masaood Energy is one of the first established oil and gas suppliers and contractors in the UAE.

With 50 years of expertise in upstream and downstream operations, Al Masaood Energy provides advanced energy services throughout the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean and South Asia.

Besides its core line of petroleum services, Al Masaood Energy is commonly known as one of the key local sponsors, agents and strategic partners of multinational contractors and manufacturers operating within the energy industry in the UAE.

