Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s 52nd Union Day was celebrated with great joy and fanfare across all schools and Early Childhood Centres (ECCs) operated by Innoventures Education. From colourful souqs, carnivals and food stations serving traditional Emirati delicacies to dance and music performances, the diversity and multicultural spirit of the UAE was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education said: “Union Day is an important milestone on our school calendars, when we showcase our incredible student talent, supported by their loved ones. This year’s celebrations reflect the diversity, creativity and wonderful spirit of community at the heart of our campuses. Our Union Day events showcased our commitment to honouring the UAE’s rich cultural heritage, and foster a sense of unity and community within our diverse student body.”

At Dubai International Academy Al Barsha, all students, from Pre-KG to Grade 12, celebrated the 52nd Union Day of the UAE, learning more about the culture and history of the nation we call home, whilst enjoying fun activities throughout the day. Students led assemblies, representing the seven Emirates, presented traditional Emirati dances and created bespoke artwork representing the Emirates. Emirati students took centrestage hosting hospitality stands. Lessons throughout the day were linked to the UAE’s past, present and future, including a Science Fair entitled "Sands of Discovery" where students explained how the UAE has made use of scientific laws in everyday life. Emirati staff proudly shared traditional Emirati food, including luqaimat and chabab.

At Collegiate International School, the 52nd Union Day celebrations began in style with a performance by Saltimbanco Italiano circus dressed in the colours of the UAE national flag. The stilt walkers, jugglers and dancers performed for students and parents in the main atrium. The day continued with a live museum, local food and drink delicacies, bouncy castles, falcons, pony rides and even a camel.

Raffles World Academy (RWA) marked the 52nd Union Day of the UAE with an extraordinary celebration that brought together the entire school community. RWA's primary students performed traditional Emirati songs and dances. Guests were treated to music, dance, arts, games, and fun, including a performance by a talented Emirati band. Students enjoyed a petting zoo alongside a variety of food, including delectable traditional Emirati cuisine prepared on site by local ladies. RWA also had a Souq with 48 stalls organized by its parent community, showcasing traditional arts and crafts, as well as handmade products by students.

At Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills, the UAE Union Day celebrations focused on celebrating UAE culture and traditions as a school community. A whole school assembly saw students perform, share and sing their compositions about UAE. Students came dressed in UAE flag colours, joined by teachers and families who came along to experience falconry, dances, traditional delicacies and henna designs for students and staff. Raffles ECCs enjoyed Union Day celebrations with families. Students took part in a National Day parade around Springs Souk, followed by a family picnic in the gardens. They learnt more about the UAE.

