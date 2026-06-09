Casting now open and will close on 26 June 2026

Calling on Arab innovators aged 18–35 years to apply

Winner to receive a life-changing opportunity with a fully supported venture-building experience in Qatar

Dubai: Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has opened applications for Season 18 of Stars of Science – QF’s flagship innovation platform dedicated to supporting the next generation of Arab innovators and entrepreneurs.

Applications are now officially open and aspiring entrepreneurs, engineers, scientists, designers, creators, and problem-solvers aged 18–35 from across the Arab world and the global Arab diaspora are called to apply by 26 June 2026.

Over nearly two decades, Stars of Science has championed Arab innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific advancement on an international stage, helping support generations of innovators whose ideas have evolved into ventures, technologies, and solutions addressing real-world challenges, and continuing QSTP’s mission to spotlight and support Arab innovation on a global stage.

This season, the opportunity extends far beyond the screen. Marking the platform's most ambitious evolution yet, Season 18 introduces an updated format with a stronger focus on venture-building, emerging technologies, innovation storytelling, and the next generation of Arab innovators shaping the future.

The winner will receive a fully supported venture-building experience in Qatar designed to help transform their idea into a real company, including mentorship, strategic guidance, office space, operational support, access to interns, and immersion within one of the region’s leading innovation ecosystems.

“Stars of Science opens its doors wider than ever this season to young innovators across the Arab world and its diaspora,” said Rama Chakaki, President of QSTP. “Anyone with an idea can apply, regardless of access to resources or networks. We want to give ambitious youth the tools to turn bold ideas into real ventures using science, technology, and AI to build startups that create lasting impact.”

Stars of Science 18 introduces an updated creative direction designed to better showcase the journeys of Arab innovators, led by internationally acclaimed Executive Producer Andrea Hamilton, whose credits include The Voice, So You Think You Can Dance, and Little Mix: The Search. The production is delivered by Zinc Media Group and its Doha-based label, The Edge.

Andrea Hamilton says: “Stars of Science already has an extraordinary legacy across the Arab world. The opportunity now is to evolve the format for a new generation - bringing more scale, emotion, entertainment, and cinematic storytelling while keeping innovation and human ingenuity at the center. We want audiences to connect not only with the inventions, but with the people brave enough to imagine them.”

This new season positions Stars of Science at the intersection of innovation and entrepreneurship, spotlighting a new generation of Arab innovators and founders shaping the future from the region to the world.

Applications are encouraged from innovators, creators, builders, founders, engineers, and entrepreneurs working across AI, gaming, robotics, climate innovation, health-tech, fashion-tech, digital design, engineering, and future-focused entrepreneurship.

From ethical AI and longevity to sustainability, mobility, learning, and human connectivity, the new season reflects the ideas and technologies shaping the future while spotlighting Arab talent leading that transformation.

Produced in both Arabic and English, the series continues to expand beyond traditional broadcasting, reaching audiences across the Arab world and internationally through stories of innovation, ambition, and transformation.

Filming will take place in Qatar later this year.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://starsofscience.qstp.qa/

For more information, please contact:

Diala Ballout | diala@thewndrgroup.com

Rana Hossam | rana@thewndrgroup.com

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group- is an international content company producing premium factual, entertainment, and branded storytelling for global broadcasters and platforms. Through its portfolio of specialist production labels, Zinc creates documentaries, television series, and digital content that inform, engage, and reach audiences worldwide. Zinc

About Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP)

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, is a global hub for deep tech with impact, with a vision to create a future where technology and science positively impact humanity and the natural world. Through our programs, partners, campus, and impact reach, we convene founders, operators, and investors to grow disruptive science and technology companies, and nurture these companies to achieve outlier impact and financial returns. For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization focused on education, research and innovation, and community development that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. Across its ecosystem comprising more than 50 entities, QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond through its work across progressive education, sustainability, artificial intelligence, precision healthcare, and social progress.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. This vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse and interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing global challenges; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar. Through a unique approach to multidisciplinary, global education, Education City represents Qatar Foundation’s large-scale legacy investment focused on building human capacity for the future of Qatar, the region, and the world.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.